It’s no surprise that Byron Bay is the go-to MVP for huge numbers of people looking for an ocean-view getaway. The beaches, the crystal clear waters, the cafes and restaurants and influencers – it’s all utterly gorgeous (and extremely ‘grammable).

But beaches are something of a specialty in NSW, so why narrow your options to just one popular destination? We’ve picked out some of the state’s other pristine (and underrated) sands, where you can experience coastal wonders every bit as beautiful as Byron's, sans the crowds.

