Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Man enjoying the sun from a sea cave near Murrays Beach, Jervis Bay in Booderee National Park.
Photograph: Destination NSW/Jordan Robins

The best destinations in NSW for a beach holiday (that aren't Byron Bay)

We’re 'shore' you’re going to love the state's most exciting seaside escapes

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
It’s no surprise that Byron Bay is the go-to MVP for huge numbers of people looking for an ocean-view getaway. The beaches, the crystal clear waters, the cafes and restaurants and influencers – it’s all utterly gorgeous (and extremely ‘grammable).

But beaches are something of a specialty in NSW, so why narrow your options to just one popular destination? We’ve picked out some of the state’s other pristine (and underrated) sands, where you can experience coastal wonders every bit as beautiful as Byron's, sans the crowds.

Looking for something a little closer to home? Here are the 50 best beaches in Sydney – ranked.

NSW's best beaches

Yamba
Photograph: Destination NSW/Guy Williment

Yamba

The laidback town of Yamba has been tipped as the next best thing to Byron Bay, and not just for the calibre of its beaches. You’ll also find an impressively diverse range of locally run cafés, restaurants and hotels including new boutique bolthole The Surf, which boasts relaxed coastal aesthetics and a rooftop pool overlooking Main Beach. Just 90 minutes south of its more famous Northern NSW cousin, Yamba is especially popular with surfers from far and wide, who flock her to ride the waves of Angourie Point, a National Surfing Reserve ranked among the top right-hand point breaks in Australia.

Horseshoe Bay
Photograph: Destination NSW/Jay Black

Horseshoe Bay

This true hidden gem is tucked between two creeks on the mid-North Coast at South West Rocks. Shaped like its namesake equestrian footwear, this stunning cove is a favourite with families who prefer its calm waters to the monster breakers you’ll find at most ocean-facing beaches on the NSW coast. Out of the water, go for brunch at Malt & Honey and spend a night in the colourful bowling alley and bar at Social Alley. There are plenty of cool places to lay your head too. Relax in luxury at the town’s modern beach cabins at Salt or spend the night up high in the Smoky Cape Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage.

Dudley Beach
Photograph: Destination NSW

Dudley Beach

Laidback vibes abound at this serene sandy stretch of coast just a hop, skip and a jump away from Newcastle, in Glenrock State Conservation Area neighbouring Lake Macquarie. Dudley Beach is ideal for beachcombing, thanks to its many rock pools for crab-watching, bubbling blowholes and even a clothes-optional section in the northern end for those who dare to bare. Nearby Newcastle’s perfect combo of beachy vibes, cultural cool and creative buzz means the city is an ideal base for a weekender, and with a freshly renovated airport and glitzy new accommodation options like Crystalbrook Kingsley and soon-to-be-open QT Newcastle, you can lean into the luxe when you’re done sunbaking on the sand.

Cabarita
Photograph: Destination NSW/Tom Park

Cabarita

Known locally as ‘Caba’, this gorgeous corner of the Tweed is an especially good destination for those looking for a lill’ bit of pampering. Rejuvenate at one of the area’s heavenly scented day spas and then kick back at a beach-view bar. Or if you’re an active type, there are surf breaks and stunning viewpoints for seaside jogs, such as Norries Headland. Motels are having a moment in NSW, and the beachy and breezy Halcyon House is a perfect example of the style and kitschy charm that is driving this renaissance for roadside lodgings. While you’re in the neighbourhood, pay a visit to Husk Farm Distillery, just 20 minutes inland,  to taste a refreshing rum made from local cane sugar while spread out under an umbrella on the lawn.

Lord Howe Island
PhotographJordan Robins

Lord Howe Island

This UNESCO World Heritage-listed paradise is just a two-hour flight from Sydney. As one of only 400 visitors allowed on the island at any one time, you can look forward to days on the beach with no one else around but fish swimming at your feet. This crescent-shaped isle is home to the world’s most southerly coral reef, with 450 fish species and 90 species of coral, many of which only live here. Hand-feed the friendly fish at Ned’s Beach, or cruise further out on a swimming, snorkelling or diving tour. After a day taking in the island’s lagoons, reefs, mountains and plunging cliffs, you can retire to the recently renovated Capella Lodge, or stay the night at one of Australia’s oldest family-run businesses, Pinetrees Lodge, whose owners have lived on Lord Howe since 1848.

Murrays Beach
Photograph: Destination NSW/Filippo Rivetti

Murrays Beach

In Jervis Bay, you can make a few new fishy friends when you plunge into the crystal waters to discover reefs with turtles, families of squid and bright blue gropers, who often come to say hello to the snorkellers and swimmers. This lovely stretch of shore looks out to Bowen Island, home to a colony of little penguins, and is surrounded by the Booderee National Park, which is a must-visit for any avid hikers. Walk the Munyunga Waraga Dhugan loop and learn about the local plants, animals, culture and history on the way. And after all that exercise, you’ve earned yourself a visit to the Flamin Galah Brewing Co, an ideal spot to get a taste of the brewing scene while you take the weight off your feet.

Murramarang National Park
Photograph: Destination NSW

Murramarang National Park

This lush ancient rainforest on the South Coast near Eurobodalla is the ideal spot for going bush with a side helping of beaches. The Shoalhaven region boasts more than 100 beaches (many of which are known for having the whitest sand in the world). Nature seekers are especially welcome, with native wildlife and rock pools to play in along the shore just a stone’s throw from the areas walking trails and campgrounds. One of the most superbly placed campsite is located just across from Depot Beach, but if creature comforts are a dealbreaker, you can always head to Bawley Point where you’ll find lakeside cabins at the Jackson Ranch. For a truly unique experience, a trip to Batemans Bay is a must, where Mogo Wildlife Park has recently opened up its zoo grounds to overnight guests with an all-inclusive glamping package.

Ben Boyd National Park
Photograph: Destination NSW/David Rogers

Ben Boyd National Park

Located just outside of Merimbula, this wondrous wilderness on the Sapphire Coast has some of the most spectacular coastline in the state. It’s a place of ancient beauty, where the 3500-year-old middens reflect the culture of local Aboriginal communities and the rust-red Devonian rock – some of the oldest exposed rock faces anywhere in the world at more than 400-million years old – offers a window into prehistoric eons. Between May and September, hundereds of migrating whales pass by these shores and you might even catch a glimpse of a sea eagle diving for its dinner. Stay at the recently opened Hillcrest Merimbula, a refurbished 1970s motel with a pool and ocean views, and eat at the uber-cool Dulcie’s Cottage, serving American diner fare in a 1920s cottage with an eclectic fit-out. And if you’re a fan of oysters, you’ve come to the right place. The oyster fields of the South Coast are the most fertile in Australia and there are multiple tours on offer where you’ll slurp down oysters plucked and shucked straight out of the water.

