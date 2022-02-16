The laidback town of Yamba has been tipped as the next best thing to Byron Bay, and not just for the calibre of its beaches. You’ll also find an impressively diverse range of locally run cafés, restaurants and hotels including new boutique bolthole The Surf, which boasts relaxed coastal aesthetics and a rooftop pool overlooking Main Beach. Just 90 minutes south of its more famous Northern NSW cousin, Yamba is especially popular with surfers from far and wide, who flock her to ride the waves of Angourie Point, a National Surfing Reserve ranked among the top right-hand point breaks in Australia.
It’s no surprise that Byron Bay is the go-to MVP for huge numbers of people looking for an ocean-view getaway. The beaches, the crystal clear waters, the cafes and restaurants and influencers – it’s all utterly gorgeous (and extremely ‘grammable).
But beaches are something of a specialty in NSW, so why narrow your options to just one popular destination? We’ve picked out some of the state’s other pristine (and underrated) sands, where you can experience coastal wonders every bit as beautiful as Byron's, sans the crowds.
Looking for something a little closer to home? Here are the 50 best beaches in Sydney – ranked.