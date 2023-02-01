We don’t want to harp on about how excellent Sydney is (although, actually, we do – this city does have some great stuff going for it), but we just got named the 10th most Instagrammable place in the whole world, based on a big review of social media data.

According to global travel site the Big 7 Travel, Sydney made the top ten for most 'grammable places worldwide in 2023, outranking photogenic demigods like the Maldives, Tokyo and Iceland. Milan, Italy took the number 1 top spot, followed by London, Paris, Istanbul, New York, Nepal, Chicago, Bali and Sri Lanka, with our humble Emerald City in tenth spot.

Every year, the Big 7 put together a list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world based on a scoring system that analyses the number of hashtags and TikTok views for each destination, along with a sample survey from Big 7 media’s 1.5-million audience and global editorial team. They then rank the final results in order of their visual beauty and popularity on social media.

This year, Sydney clocked a hefty 35,638,423 hashtags on Instagram and 15,100,000,000 TikTok views. Plus, it should be noted that our city also took the top spot in 2019 and 2020 for most Instagrammable place in the world.

You can’t argue with cold, hard facts people.

Keen to travel somewhere pretty? Check out the Big 7’s full list of the 50 most Instagrammable places in the world for 2023.