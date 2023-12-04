Sydney
render of the new cycleway on the harbour bridge
Photograph: Supplied | NSW Governmentrender of the new cycleway on the harbour bridge

Sydney is scoring a new Harbour Bridge cycleway featuring First Nations artwork

The new cycleway connected to the Bridge will pay respect to the traditional owners of the land we ride on and the waters we ride across

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
A new, three metre-wide cycleway ramp connecting to Sydney’s Harbour Bridge will pay respect to the traditional custodians of the land: the Gadigal and Cammeraygal. The ramp – which will create a far more accessible route across the Bridge for our city’s cyclists – will feature an artwork concept from Aboriginal artists, and will be given a name that reflects the significance of the area to its traditional owners.

Extending from Bradfield Park North, near Burton Street, the path will connect with the Sydney Harbour Bridge Cycleway, and has been designed to bypass the stairs and make cycling across our country’s most famous Bridge easier for cyclists, e-bikers and cargo bikes alike. The beautifully adorned ramp will connect directly to an improved cycle route connecting Middlemiss Street and the existing bicycle network – making sailing across the city on two wheels easier than ever before.

While the structural design comes from Redfern-based landscape architects ASPECT Studios, the artwork featured on the ramp will be curated by two Aboriginal artists. Maddie Gibbs and Jason Wing have worked together to develop a concept that represents the eels that travel through the Harbour, and the coming together of the Gadigal and Cammeraygal peoples. The decision to showcase Aboriginal artwork across the public space is a result of The Review of Environmental Factors (REF), which assessed the project for the most socially and environmentally beneficial approach.

“Initiatives such as this bring the oldest living culture in the world to life in meaningful ways, for all of us to share,” says David Harris, NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty.

Construction of the cycleway ramp is set to begin early next year, and you can learn more about what the project will mean to your commute over our sparkling harbour over here.


