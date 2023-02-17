Sydney
Crowded scene at Bondi Beach
Photograph: Unsplash/Jay Wennington

Sydney is set to get its hottest day since 2021 this weekend

An extreme heatwave has hit the country

Written by
Maya Skidmore
It’s no secret to anyone living in Sydney that the weather this past year has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Persistent rain, unseasonable cold and record-breaking weather events have hit us all over and over again – but now, it looks like we’re in for the hottest day we’ve had in Sydney since 2021. 

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, much of Australia is in for a swelteringly hot weekend due to a build-up of hot air in our atmosphere, with extreme heatwave warnings being issued across every state. 

In Sydney, the heatwave is expected to fire up on Friday, and run through to mid-next week, with temperatures expected to hit 32 degrees in Sydney city, and up to 39 degrees max in Penrith on Saturday. If the mercury in Sydney city does, in fact, hit 32, it will make Saturday Sydney’s hottest day in a huge 426 days – the last time this temperature was recorded on Observatory Hill was December 19, 2021.

Surf Life Saving NSW has issued a warning to the thousands of beachgoers who are expected to hit Sydney’s coastline this weekend, with this year’s devastating number of tragic drownings at unpatrolled locations making it more important than ever that beachgoers are vigilant about where they’re swimming. 

This record-breaking heatwave is expected to slam north-western Australia the hardest, with temperatures of up to 50 degrees expected to hit some parts of the western Pilbara in WA, while Melbourne too is meant to get its hottest day in a year with soaring temps of 38 degrees on Saturday. 

The heat should ease up in Sydney by mid-next week – but until then, stay safe, stay cool and proceed with caution. 

Make a (safe) splash and cool down at one of Sydney's best ocean pools this weekend, or stay out of the heat with one of these fabulous things to do inside. 

