50 fun things to do indoors in Sydney

It's raining, it's pouring, but Sydney's not boring. Here are a heap of ideas of where to go when it's cold and wet outside.

Sydney: the city of blue skies, alfresco living and fabulous times in the great outdoors, right? Well, hold on a second. The Harbour City is not always a great place for fun in the sun, as this summer's persistent rains have proven.

When the weather takes a turn for the worse, you don't need to hunker down at home. Why not take shelter in style with our guide to the most fun things to do indoors in Sydney? Whether you're in search of a crafternoon, a cultural adventure, or a cocktail with a view, there's something for everyone on our list of venues where you can stay warm and dry, all year round.

Or why not wait out the rain in one of Sydney's most luxurious staycation locations.