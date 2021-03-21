50 fun things to do indoors in Sydney
It's raining, it's pouring, but Sydney's not boring. Here are a heap of ideas of where to go when it's cold and wet outside.
Sydney: the city of blue skies, alfresco living and fabulous times in the great outdoors, right? Well, hold on a second. The Harbour City is not always a great place for fun in the sun, as this summer's persistent rains have proven.
When the weather takes a turn for the worse, you don't need to hunker down at home. Why not take shelter in style with our guide to the most fun things to do indoors in Sydney? Whether you're in search of a crafternoon, a cultural adventure, or a cocktail with a view, there's something for everyone on our list of venues where you can stay warm and dry, all year round.
1. Go wild at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
This little pocket of Alexandria is the perfect place to hide out on a rainy day. You’ve got indoor warehouses for climbing, boozing and bouldering, like Sky Zone, Rocks Brewery and 9 Degrees – plus an arcade of retro games, bowling and laser tag inside Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq.
2. Chuck an axe at Maniax
Keen to lob a hatchet at a wooden target? Head to this warehouse in St Peters to perfect your throw. Whether your style is two hands over the head or a one-armed power hurl, you’ll release a lot of stress with every axe that sticks to the board.
3. Make something handy at MakerSpace &Company
Marrickville is home to a huge warehouse where you can hire a workbench and finally finish that DIY project. They also run workshops in metal work, leather work, floristry, ceramics, textiles and wood work.
4. Go solo to the Golden Age Cinema
This 56-seat Art Deco cinema is a world away from the sticky popcorn covered seats of the multiplex cinemas. Get away from the crowds for an afternoon screening of the latest releases, classic picks or an indie film that isn’t showing anywhere else.
5. Release your inner Matisse at Cork & Chroma
If you've always wanted to have a crack at painting, but you’ve never had the courage to sign up for a class, now is the time to take the plunge with Cork & Chroma. This Surry Hills studio runs daily beginners’ painting sessions, fuelled by a healthy serve of wine.
6. Experience Art After Hours
Head to the Art Gallery of NSW on Wednesday for night-time exhibition access and a program of free music, screenings, and talks by experts, artists and celebs.
7. Visit the Museum of Human Disease (seriously!)
Hypochondriacs and WebMD enthusiasts, this one’s for you. For a stunning confrontation with your own mortality, pay a visit to this specialist museum housed within the University of New South Wales. In its possession are 2,000 specimens of human disease, obtained from the organs and tissue of autopsied patients who’ve generously given their bodies to science.
8. Sky dive (without jumping out of a plane) at iFly
Penrith’s indoor skydiving centre is used as a training camp for professional divers and the local military. It has a powerful windtunnel that means you can learn to hold a good posture, turn from left to right and skyrocket to the top with your instructor.
9. Dive into a shark tank at Sydney Aquarium
Get closer to sharks, without entering the ocean. You can swim with sharks (who vary in size from 2.5 to 3.2 metres) and other marine life without a cage at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. The question remains: are you brave enough?
10. Thumb through the shelves of the State Library
The grand old dame of libraries is the oldest in the country – stepping inside you can almost feel the weight of all the words that have been read between its walls. The studious, and those seeking respite from the bustle of the outside world, can ensconce themselves in the high-domed, light-filled Mitchell Reading Room.
11. Head to White Rabbit Gallery
This state-of-the-art, four-floor temple to post-millennial Chinese art hosts Judith Neilson’s epic collection, a shop and a tea house that serves dumplings.
12. Observe the night sky at Sydney Observatory
Taking a night tour of Sydney Observatory will make you feel small again. The museum is open to the public throughout the year and each twilight tour includes marvelling at constellations in the planetarium and looking through the telescope in the historic domed tower.
13. See a retro movie at the Hayden Orpheum
This restored Art Deco theatre regularly shows retro films and old favourites like Chariots of Fire, Dirty Dancing and Reservoir Dogs, plus the so-bad-it’s-amazing The Room.
14. Mould a masterpiece at Clay Sydney
For a super-relaxed pottery-making experience, Clay Sydney is a great chilled-out option. Its most popular sessions are its Wine and Cheese classes, where you can enjoy a drink and a nibble as you learn the basics of ceramics.
15. Get amongst the free karaoke rooms at Goros
The free karaoke rooms at Goros often fill out on Friday and Saturday nights, but while you’re waiting there’s plenty of arcade games (and drinks and snacks) to keep you busy.
16. Have high tea at the QVB Tea Room
There are three pages of tea on offer at this QVB classic. That’s a whopping 35 teas including their ‘splendid Earl Grey’ blend and a stand-your-spoon-up-in-it assam bari. Sitt up nice and straight on your little velour chair and pick at dainties off the three-tier tray.
17. Explore the depths of the Powerhouse Museum
The Powerhouse is the largest museum in Australia, with a collection of 385,000 objects, 22 permanent and five temporary display spaces, and more than 250 interactive exhibits. It covers science, technology, creativity, decorative arts and Australian popular culture – there's truly something for everyone.
18. Swing through the sky at Sydney Trapeze School
Sydney Trapeze School runs classes and workshops including aerial, juggling jumping stilts, acrobatics, trampoline, tight-rope walking and flying trapeze. It’s also the only indoor trapeze school in Sydney, a short walking distance from St Peters train station.
19. Get your tarot read at Employees Only
After a night in this deco-inspired CBD speakeasy, you'll wonder why all cocktails aren't served with a side helping of psychic insight. The bar's very own resident seer will read your tarot and maybe, just maybe, reveal some juicy deets about your future.
20. Take a backstage tour of Sydney Opera House
Visit the Opera House – but not as you’ve seen it before. Go behind the scenes and uncover the glamorous life of the performers that grace the famous stage. Tours run from 7am.
21. Escape from the Cipher Room
You and your co-players have just one hour to locate the secrets that Agent 'M' has hidden somewhere in the room. To find them, you're going to have to look for clues, follow a bunch of hints and crack a bunch of codes. OooOOOoOoooh.
22. Go for an indoor ice skate at the Macquarie Ice Rink
Break the ice and head to the Macquarie Ice Rink to glide into winter (without getting frostbite). There are multiple sessions a day as well as a Friday disco night and private lessons available.
23. Explore the workplace and home of Brett Whiteley
Miraculously, the studio of Australia’s great expressionist has been kept the way it was when he died of a heroin overdose in 1992. Browse Whiteley’s books and records and see the unfinished painting he was working on.
24. Play darts in one of these Sydney pubs
If you like your schooner with a side of danger (they are very sharp) and enjoy blowing off steam the old-fashioned way (by throwing things at a wall) then perhaps consider these haunts that our resident, anonymous pub darts fanatic has highlighted as the best.
25. Unleash your speed demon at Ultimate Karting
There are a number of indoor go karting tracks around Sydney. This one near Campbelltown is spread over an acre, and it has a fleet of European Sodi go-karts that you can race around the shot-blasted concrete track – great for tyre grip.
26. Catch a concert at City Recital Hall
Beautiful acoustics and a diverse all-year program of classical, choral, baroque and chamber music make this a great place to take time out and contemplate the bigger things in life – or just tune out with a soundtrack.
27. Become a pinball wizard at Frankie's Pizza by the Slice
This rocking pizza-parlour and late night gig venue also has one of Sydney's best collections of old-skool pinball machines. Bring some change, punch those flippers and beat the high-score – and be sure to order a slice or two as well.
28. Spend a day at Campbelltown Arts Centre
When it’s too cold and wet to enjoy the Japanese garden, go inside for the gallery’s exhibitions, or sign up for one of the weekly ceramics and embroidery workshops.
29. Pirouette like a pro at Sydney Dance Company
Whether you want to learn how to fondue (that’s ballet talk for bending, sinking or melting on one leg), high kick or get low, Sydney Dance Company is your one-stop shop for dance classes. There’s absolute beginner right through to advanced.
30. Have a poke around the Sydney Bus Museum
It’s all aboard for a one-way trip to public transport geekery at the Sydney Bus Museum, which has a huge collection of vintage buses kept at the hundred-year-old Leichhardt Tramshed. You’ll be able to poke around everything from the 1924 Ruggles, a cute, boxy little thing for only 22 people, all the way up to those stuffy white-and-blue Mercedes-Benz buses.
31. Have a ball at Strike King Street Wharf
The narrow entrance to Strike King Street Wharf is somewhat akin to the bowling lanes that are the star of the venue, but there’s a lot more on offer here than pins and spares. There are also five schmick karaoke rooms, three escape rooms and a bright new Japanese pop-art aesthetic.
32. Explore the National Maritime Museum
For a city whose history has always been entwined with its harbour, the sea and water travel, it comes as no surprise that this museum is one of the finest when it comes to maritime treasures. Enter the world of underwater warfare at the National Maritime Museum. Explore the last of the big gun destroyers, board a submarine and learn the difference between port and starboard.
33. Kick butt at the Krav Maga Defence Institute
Unlike many martial arts that have a strong spiritual component, Krav Maga is all about the practical self-defence. You’ll learn to get out of a choke hold, a seated choke hold, how to free yourself from someone dragging you across the room by your neck and how to throw off someone trying to choke you while you’re fighting a secondary opponent.
34. Ollie off an indoor street course at Monster Skatepark
Monster Skatepark is one of the best-equipped parks in Australia, with an indoor street course as well as outdoor ramps. There are sessions for BMXing, skateboarding, girls only and scooters. If you’re a little rusty, you can hire helmets and pads at the park.
35. Explore Aussie natural history at the Australian Museum
Learn about Australia’s flora and fauna, meet dinosaurs or better understand Earth’s many minerals. Take a look inside Trailblazers – an exhibition on Australia’s greatest living explorers.
36. Dance in the dark at No Lights No Lycra
Let loose and don’t worry about what anyone else is thinking – they can’t see you! Join the weekly No Lights No Lycra dance fitness parties in Bondi, Newtown, Parramatta and Warriewood.
37. Zen out at Sydney Float Centre
Immerse yourself in a cocoon-like sensory deprivation tank. Filled with lukewarm water and mixed with Epsom salts, the relaxation pods create a weightless environment, which encourages deep relaxation.
38. Perfect your photog skills at the ACP
There’s a lot more to taking a beautiful photograph than just pointing your iPhone at something. Find a digital camera and sign up for the five-week Camera Craft 1 course at the Australian Centre for Photography (ACP).
39. Pay a visit to the Rose Seidler House
American architect Harry Seidler built this house for his parents, Rose and Max. The original 1950s colour scheme has been restored, and the furnishings are by important post-war designers such as Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen. It’s run by Sydney Living Museums, and guided tours are available on request.
40. Tuck into Drag N' Dine at the Imperial Hotel
The epicentre of drag in Sydney, famously featured in the opening scenes of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is also a great place to sit down for a spot of dinner. Best of all, your meal will come with one of the most fabulous nights of entertainment from some of Sydney's best kings, queens and in-betweens.
41. Find your inner Spider-Man at Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym
You’ll get a workout while you learn the best strategies for indoor rock climbing. Sign up for a fun five-session course at two convenient locations. Warning: racing to the top gets addictive.
42. Drink in the views at Bar 83
Sydney's highest cocktail lounge can be found on the 83rd floor of the Golden Bucket and boasts the most spectacular panoramas of the city (even when it's raining). It's got a stellar cocktail menu and retro decor that Austin Powers would be proud of.
43. Browse the Museum of Contemporary Art
Discover the MCA’s collection with free guided tours running daily or explore the museum’s temporary exhibitions.
44. Feel the heat at Slow House
Within the walls of this light-filled, stone-walled space on Curlewis Street, you'll find a stylish ‘wellness space’ that brings together the elements of fire and ice. Sweat it out in a private, light-wood-panelled sauna for an hour, and then immerse yourself in a shallow ice bath with water set to exactly six degrees for a cooling contrast.
45. Sweat to the beat at Cycology Club
This trend-setting Surry Hills spin studio is all about the atmosphere and techo beats. Under the guidance of your 'cycologist' (fitness instructor, natch), you'll be led through a high-powered choreographed spin workout set to techno, pop and RnB tunes – basically anything made to groove to. It's kind of like a rave, except you'll feel fantastic after.
46. Defy gravity at AerialFit
Outside of their standard yoga and Pilates classes, AerialFit offers brave yogis the chance to get creative in an unusual practice, hanging from hoops, silk fabrics and even a trapeze. They run six different suspended classes, each with a fresh twist of circus, dance and endurance.
47. Slay zombies at VR arena Zero Latency
Do battle against the undead, travel to far-flung corners of the galaxy, and live your best robot life in the distant future – all without ever leaving Mascot. This next-gen VR arena features cutting-edge tech which allows you to roam freely through virtual worlds, without any pesky wires or annoying tethers getting in the way.
48. Grapevine like it’s 1989 at Retrosweat
Retrosweat runs weekly workouts in Sydney on Tuesdays in Waterloo and Thursdays in Surry Hills. You’ll jump and shout, stretch and flex to pop tracks from Prince to the Police. The 1980s never looked so good.
49. Discover the history of the city at the Museum of Sydney
Located on the site of Sydney’s original Government House, this museum offers a mix of permanent exhibits, nostalgic memorabilia and changing exhibitions that explore the city’s history from settlement through to now.
50. Play some putt putt at Holey Moley
Head along to Sydney’s mini golf bar Holey Moley. They’re punny and playful, with holes called ‘Baby’s Got Pac’ and ‘Smells Like Tee Spirit’. They’re serving up snacks like pork belly bao, sweet potato fries, and panko prawn on lettuce cup. They’ve got super sweet cocktails too, like the lolly-filled ‘Sugar Caddy’ and chocolatey ‘Happy Gilmoreo’.
