Sydney lockdown extended for another week

Sydney's lockdown rules have been extended for another week, as the state struggles to get the Delta variant of Covid-19 under control. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the extension at a media conference on July 7, saying: "This Deltra strain is a game-changer. It is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of the virus that we’ve seen." She emphasised that "the vaccine is the key to our freedom, the vaccine is key to saving lives and keeping the economy open" and expressed hope that this would be NSW's final lockdown.

NSW had 27 cases of community transmission, and only 13 of them were in isolation during their infectious period.

The rules apply to the entirety of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong, and Shellharbour. Residents of those areas can only leave their homes for four reasons:

For essential work or education if it is not possible to study or work from home;

For caregiving, medical appointments, getting tested for Covid-19 or getting a vaccination;

For outdoor exercise, with groups of no more than a maximum of ten people; and

For essential shopping including for groceries and medicines.

No parameters have been set on what exactly constitutes 'essential' shopping, though journalists have tried to push Berejiklian to define the term or explain why venues like toy shops, lingerie shops and homeware shops remain open.

After the end of school holidays on Tuesday, students in Greater Sydney will be back to online learning, though those in regional NSW will be permitted to return to the classroom. Children of essential workers are permitted to attend school in Greater Sydney, but those who can stay home must stay home.

