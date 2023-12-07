If you’re tired of copping the fees for your trip across the bridge, this news will be welcome

When the government confirmed that tolls for Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Tunnel were going to increase, they also announced that a toll cap would be introduced – but Sydneysiders have been left waiting for it to happen. Thankfully, the wait is over – with the government announcing this week that from January 1 2024, motorists based in New South Wales will have their toll fees capped at $60 – taking the sting off that extra trip through the tunnel.

To be eligible, motorists must be a resident of New South Wales, hold a personal toll account with a NSW toll service provider and spend more than $60 a week from their individual tag or licence plate on tolls. The change is set to benefit almost three-quarters of a million motorists, and drivers who spend an average of $200 per week from their individual tag or licence plate on tolls can expect to receive approximately $7,280 in rebates per year.

The toll cap has been announced as a measure to help Sydneysiders with cost-of-living challenges, with the Minister for Roads John Graham announcing: “The $60 dollar toll cap starting January 1 is part of the Minns Labor Government’s number one priority to deliver cost-of-living relief to families at a time when they are doing it tough,”.

You can learn more about the journeys included in the toll cap scheme, and how you can register and process your rebates over here.



