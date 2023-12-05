Sydney
north sydney olympic pool
Photograph: Supplied | Dinkum | Wikimedia Commons

Further delays have been confirmed for the reconstruction of North Sydney Olympic Pool

The historic harbourside swimming pool won’t reopen until July 2024

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
When news broke about the ambitious redevelopment of North Sydney’s historic Olympic pool, Sydneysiders were appropriately excited – despite being a little bummed that they wouldn’t be able to take a dip in one of the city’s most remarkably positioned pools for an estimated two years. Two years and nine months on, we’re starting to get a little impatient – and further delays to the reconstruction of North Sydney Olympic Pool have been announced. The $89 million project is now predicted to be complete in July 2024 – three years and five months since construction began.

The original proposed refurbishment was estimated to cost $64 million, and was due to open to keen swimmers in mid 2023 – complete with upgraded gym facilities, upgraded indoor and outdoor pools, plus a family leisure pool, a sundeck, a gelato bar and a new spectator grandstand. After a series of construction delays and mishaps, the estimated cost for the project now stands at at least $89 million. The construction might be costly, but it’s the most significant upgrade to the pool since it opened back in 1936 – a once in a century kind of glow-up.

North Sydney Council has identified the new roof frame for the indoor pool as one of the major causes of the delayed construction, which resulted in the “disassembly” of the entire structure. So, as frustrating as delays may be, waiting a bit longer is ultimately better than a collapsed roof.

Councillor Jilly Gibson – who oversaw the approval of the redevelopment in her role as mayor of North Sydney – empathised with pool patrons, saying: “I think it’s incredibly frustrating and disappointing for all of us who were daily users of the pool”.

Regardless of how disappointing delays might be, these years of waiting should soon pay off. The spectacular swimming spot – under the shadow of the Harbour Bridge and with exceptional views across Luna Park towards the harbour – is set to reopen in July 2024. We’ll believe it when we see it.

