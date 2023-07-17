Everything you need to know about watching the Women's World Cup in Australia (especially Sydney)

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have more eyeballs on it than any other women’s sporting event the world has ever seen – and it will be the biggest international sporting event that’s hit Australia’s shores since the Sydney 2000 Olympics. So you’re going to want to catch all the action as one of Australia’s most popular sporting teams, the Matildas, take on the rest of the world. We’ve put together this handy guide to how to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup in Australia?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 games will be held in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand. Matches will be on at Stadium Australia (aka Accor Stadium) and also Sydney Football Stadium (aka Allianz Stadium), which are both in Sydney; at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide; Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane; AAMI Park in Melbourne; and Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth. Sydney will host 11 games of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, including Australia’s opening match (versus Ireland) on July 20 and the final. See the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match schedule here. Tickets were in high demand, but if you want to try to watch a game live in stadium, you can try your luck via here.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup on TV or live stream?

You can watch some Women's World Cup games on Channel 7 or 7Mate. Optus Sport will also be streaming games. You can check which channel will be showing each match by checking the fixtures, here. If the game isn't playing on 7 and you don't have access to Optus Sport, you can watch from the free FIFA Fan Festival in Sydney or from one of these Sydney venues that will be showing games live.

When are Australia’s Women’s World Cup group-stage games on?

Australia’s national women’s football team the Matildas will be competing in Group B. This is when the Matilda’s matches are on:

Thursday, July 20, 8pm: Australia vs Ireland – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Thursday, July 27, 8pm: Australia vs Nigeria – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Monday July 31, 8pm: Canada vs Australia – AAMI Park, Melbourne



How can I get tickets to Women's World Cup Games in Sydney?

Tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 have sold fast but try your luck at buying tickets over here.

🎉 Keen for something fun (and free) to do while the Women's World Cup is on in Sydney? Check out the free FIFA Fan Festival.

📺 Looking for a pub that will be showing the FIFA Women's World Cup? Check out our guide.