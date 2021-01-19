SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Press shot of Sneaky Soundsystem
Photograph: Nicole Cooper

Sydney's CBD is getting a new pop-up outdoor stage and live gig series for summer

Get geared up for pop, cabaret, comedy, hip-hop, indie rock and opera shows

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

As we gingerly step into 2021, some of the restrictions that limited fun in 2020 (but that keep us all healthy and safe) look set to stick around a little longer. But as Sydney Festival’s spectacular new hub at the Headlands in Barangaroo has proved, outdoor venues are the way to go for big events in these CovidSafe times. 

In line with the alfresco vibe, Sydney is about to get a whole new pop-up outdoor stage and events series right in the heart of the city. The Sunset Piazza is coming to Cathedral Square, opposite Hyde Park, bringing with it 32 nights of performances under the watch of the beautiful Saint Mary’s Cathedral building from January 28 to March 21.

The line-up is nothing if not eclectic, spanning pop, cabaret, comedy, hip-hop, indie rock and opera. There’ll be gigs from the likes of pop-folk darling Alex The Astronaut, singer-songwriter Ben Lee (we’re sure ‘Catch My Disease’ will have a whole new ring to it), rapper boy Allday, and jazz vocalist Emma Pask. The Umbilical Brothers will lead a comedy gala loaded with some of Australia’s funniest folk including Tahir, Demi Lardner, Becky Lucas, Rove McManus and Akmal, and Lawrence Mooney will also host another packed comedy line-up. Queer party starters Heaps Gay will also put on a cracking Live N’ Queer showcase hosted by Jordan Raskopoulos, Nic Kelly, Sharon Manhattan and Felicia Foxx.

Better yet, all tickets for all shows are a cheap as chips, at just $25 a pop. Tickets are already on sale and will no doubt be snatched up quickly. Head here in the meantime and stay tuned for more details.

Here’s nine exciting things to look forward to this year.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.