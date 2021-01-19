Sydney's CBD is getting a new pop-up outdoor stage and live gig series for summer

As we gingerly step into 2021, some of the restrictions that limited fun in 2020 (but that keep us all healthy and safe) look set to stick around a little longer. But as Sydney Festival’s spectacular new hub at the Headlands in Barangaroo has proved, outdoor venues are the way to go for big events in these CovidSafe times.

In line with the alfresco vibe, Sydney is about to get a whole new pop-up outdoor stage and events series right in the heart of the city. The Sunset Piazza is coming to Cathedral Square, opposite Hyde Park, bringing with it 32 nights of performances under the watch of the beautiful Saint Mary’s Cathedral building from January 28 to March 21.

The line-up is nothing if not eclectic, spanning pop, cabaret, comedy, hip-hop, indie rock and opera. There’ll be gigs from the likes of pop-folk darling Alex The Astronaut, singer-songwriter Ben Lee (we’re sure ‘Catch My Disease’ will have a whole new ring to it), rapper boy Allday, and jazz vocalist Emma Pask. The Umbilical Brothers will lead a comedy gala loaded with some of Australia’s funniest folk including Tahir, Demi Lardner, Becky Lucas, Rove McManus and Akmal, and Lawrence Mooney will also host another packed comedy line-up. Queer party starters Heaps Gay will also put on a cracking Live N’ Queer showcase hosted by Jordan Raskopoulos, Nic Kelly, Sharon Manhattan and Felicia Foxx.

Better yet, all tickets for all shows are a cheap as chips, at just $25 a pop. Tickets are already on sale and will no doubt be snatched up quickly. Head here in the meantime and stay tuned for more details.