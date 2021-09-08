Sydney's clever new Charcoal Fish shop is set to open its doors next week

Sydney fish masters Josh and Julie Niland have announced the exciting opening of their latest venture, Charcoal Fish, which will be opening in Rosebay next Wednesday, September 15. The new venue will be the third venture for the couple after Paddington fine-diner Saint Peter and the more low-key Fish Butchery.

For the time being Charcoal Fish will operate as takeaway-only, in line with current NSW health orders, but in the future will have both indoor and outdoor seating, with only 26 seats. The venue was slated to open in June but as with many things in Sydney right now, there have been delays and more than a couple of improvisations. In typical Niland style, the menu is as adventurous as it is unconventional, challenging what we often think is possible from the fruits of the sea.

You can expect rotisserie Murray Cod, yellowfin tuna cheeseburgers, and what fish and chip shop would be complete without barbequed cod wings?

The new eatery is also fully licensed so wine and cocktails will be available to take away to top it all off. You can check out all the Charcoal Fish details by clicking here and stay tuned for updates.

