Sydney’s first dedicated Lego store is opening this week

You might only remember the plastic pieces as colourful living room landmines, but for many, a sea of Lego represents happy childhood adventures on rainy days. For more than 60 years, the bright blocks have enabled generations to render new worlds in primary colours and right angles.

To honour that memory and inspire future Lego architects, a dedicated Lego store is opening in Sydney. Along with stocking new and hard-to-find Lego, they’re setting up interactive experiences inside the store at Westfield Bondi Junction.

You and little Lego fans will be able to construct your own Lego characters and build brick towers, and there’s even a special space where they’ll be throwing birthday parties for kids (move over, Macca's ice cream cake). Looking for something special for you Lego-obsessed significant other? You can get bricks engraved at the store. Fancy.

As you’d expect, it’ll house those impressive giant Lego structures you often see as centrepieces in malls and toy stores. They’re promising a larger-than-life Shark Suit Guy, a mosaic Sydney Harbour Bridge and wall mounted Opera House.

The store opens at 9.30am on Thursday, March 21. Find it on Level three of Westfield Bondi Junction from the Oxford Street entrance.

