Sydney's free walking tours have relaunched with private bookings

You and up to eight mates can get a free personalised walking tour, though tipping is encouraged

Locals might have seen the fluoro green wearing I’m Free Walking Tour guides hanging around Town Hall Square and the Rocks, but have you ever stopped to join them?

Like a lot of businesses, I’m Free Walking Tours had to hit pause during the last few months, but the tour guides are back and ready to help you explore the city.

Usually the tours run three times a day and are open to anyone, no booking necessary. But in line with restrictions as we emerge from shutdown, I’m Free is offering private group walking tours for the first time in 11 years. Up to nine people can book in for a private tour, and you can choose either the 2.5 hour Sydney Sights or 1.5 hour Rocks tour. Usually, private tours are priced anywhere between $240 and $660, but from June 2020 these are available under a pay-what-you-can model.

As the name suggests, I’m Free Walking Tours is 100 per cent free, but guests are encouraged to tip their guides what they can. In the Beforetime this was often in cash, but I’m Free has now also given guides the ability to accept card payments.

If you’d prefer to join a regular free public tour, they’re back up and running too with a limited timetable (though limited to a max of 19 people at the time of writing, and you have to book in advance) with the two tours mentioned above.

