Sydney's Maybe Sammy has taken out top spot as Australia's best bar

The World's 50 Best Bar Awards named three Sydney bars some of the best on the globe

Sydney favourite, Maybe Sammy has come out top dog as Australia’s best bar, being named number 22 in the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards this week. Despite coming in at number 11 in last year’s awards, Maybe Sammy’s massive accomplishment is to be commended after a year of lockdowns and staff shortages. The 50 Best voting panel described Maybe Sammy as "a grand hotel cocktail bar ... but with more vibrance and whimsy (and without the hotel)".

The golden age cocktail bar wasn’t the only Sydney contender on the prestigious list however, with Cantina OK! and Re- Bar taking out spots 23 and 46 respectively. Pint-sized tequila and mezcal specialist Cantina OK! was applauded for the team’s attention to detail, with hand shaved ice for margaritas and stunning presentation, proving good things come in small packages.

Re- in Eveleigh was praised for its efforts in sustainability and even took out the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award in the same ceremony. In light of global travel restrictions and border closures, the voting panel of 600 independent bar and drinks authorities were allowed to vote based on their visits to bars from March 2020 through to September 2021, which given the already tumultuous climate in Sydney post lockout laws, makes this extraordinary achievement all the more note-worthy.

London's Connaught was crowned best bar in the world for the second year in a row, followed by Tayer + Elementary, also in London, and Paradiso in Barcelona.

