Sydney’s new light rail will officially (hopefully) open on December 14

It’s for real this time (we think). After months of testing and set-backs, Transport for NSW has announced that the new light rail will begin rolling between Circular Quay and Randwick on December 14.

With all things going to plan, you can start preparing an itinerary for next weekend along the new light rail route, with the added bonus of your journey costing zero dollars. In celebration of the grand red ribbon cutting, you can ride the L2 Randwick light rail line for free from December 14-15, with services starting at around 11am. Transport for NSW advises that you bring water and be sun-safe when using the light rail on its debut weekend, as there will likely be queues.

Over the next six months, you can ride the fresh-faced line from 7am-7pm midweek, with regular services running every four-eight minutes between Circular Quay and Central, and the Central to Randwick carriages rolling out every eight-twelve minutes. After this ease-in phase, extended services will be brought in.

Once you hop off the line, check out Sydney’s top attractions.