Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kings Cross under lockdown
Photograph: Maxim Boon

Sydney's nightlife is still considered one of the worst in the world according to new study

The Benchmarking Sydney’s Performance Report ranks the city's after-dark scene as the second worst on the planet

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Within recent years, a lot of effort has been put into rehabbing Sydney’s nightlife, and more specifically, its reputation. However, even with the repeal of the lockout laws, the appointment of a 24-hour economy commissioner, the creation of new nightlife hubs like YCK Laneways and the Ivy Precinct, the reduction of red tape around late night licensing and ongoing efforts to protect venues from noise complaints, perceptions of Sydney’s nightlife remain dire, if the new Benchmarking Sydney’s Performance Report is any indication.

The analysis by the Committee for Sydney, which factored in data from 800 global city metrics and more than 140 critical rankings including the Time Out Cities Index, ranked Sydney’s nightlife as the second worst in the world, citing lingering disillusionment with the now-repealed lockout laws, which were completely lifted in March this year, and Sydney’s lockdown restrictions, which weren’t only a tough time for nightlife but pretty much every hospitality business in the state.

Committee of Sydney chief executive Gabriel Metcalf claimed that the reputational damage of Sydney’s lockout laws reaching back some seven years were still resonating within global rankings, impacting the attractiveness of the city to foreign investment.

However, it wasn’t all bad news for the Harbour City. Perceptions of Sydney's healthcare and safety (ranked 29th best in the world), life sciences (18th best in the world) and student experience (fourth best in the world) were all far rosier. Sydney also ranked highly for gender pay equality. However, Sydney’s air pollution ranking took a significant hit, ranked 48th in the world, largely due to the impacts of the 2019-20 bushfire disaster, and the city also ranked poorly for renewable energy availability. Also in news that will be a surprise to absolutely nobody, Sydney’s house affordability was found to be amongst the worst in the world.

You can find the full report here.

Want to put Sydney's nightlife to the test? Here's where to find the city's best dancefloors.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.