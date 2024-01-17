What's a metro superhub? We got a look at the one set to open 25m below Sydney city

Since work began for Sydney’s metro back in 2017, we’ve been keeping keen tabs on the multi-billion dollar project, which is set to be one of the largest and most efficient metro systems in the world. Alongside estimations of the super-fast journey times and confirmation of the line connecting Western Sydney, the NSW government has just released details on a new Metro superhub at Martin Place in Sydney CBD – set to open in the next six months.

So what is a Metro superhub anyway? It's basically an underground interchange station where all the different lines connect, so you can get off there and get wherever you want to go. Housed 25 metres below the city, the landmark station – one of six new stations along the Metro City and Southwest line connecting Chatswood and Sydenham via Barangaroo – will feature 3,000sqm of retail and dining outlets over three floors. Metro passengers will be able to travel from Martin Place to Central in four minutes, and will be able to get to Sydenham in Sydney’s Inner West in just 11 minutes.

Photography: Supplied | NSW Government

The Sydney Metro City and Southwest line is set to cost $21.6 billion, with construction well underway – meaning sections of Martin Place Plaza remain closed to allow for the work to go ahead.



“Fifty thousand people have worked on this project from start to finish, so the state-of-the-art station is a testament to their brilliant work,” commented Minister for Transport Jo Haylen on the project.



Martin Place metro station is set to open in mid-2024, and you can keep track (pun intended) of progress here.

