Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden has ranked among the best gardens in the world to visit

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to spend a balmy summer evening sprawled on a picnic rug on the Mare and Foal Lawn, lost hours wandering through the Fernery, or watched the sunset from Mrs Macquaries Chair, you’ll agree that – as gardens go – Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden is pretty special. You’re not alone – a recent analysis has just ranked all of the best gardens to visit around the world, and Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden came in at number 12.



Providers of travel insurance, InsureandGo, analysed data from around the world to compile a list of gardens that flora-fanatics should visit. Taking into account the size of gardens, range of plant species, volume of related Google searches and related traveller ratings and Instagram hashtags, the study ranked the world’s most visit-worthy gardens, and Sydney's waterside haven ranked in the top spots, with 96.4 per cent of traveller reviews sitting at four stars-plus.





Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

The study also used the garden-related data to determine which countries should be on the bucket list of garden lovers, and with its abundance of beautifully curated green spaces (Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Garden came in at number four, and the Adelaide Botanic Garden came in at number 15), Australia ranked as the sixth best country overall for flower fans. According to the study, the garden most worthy of a place on our bucket lists is Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Arizona, and the UK ranked as the best country overall for garden enthusiasts.

Never been to Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden? View this as your prompt – with Vivid’s Lightscape now over and the summer crowds yet to arrive for the season, now’s as good a time as any to explore this pocket of nature on the edge of our stunning harbour.

If you want to make an evening of it, we’d suggest heading here for a sunset walk, then booking a table for dinner at Luke Nguyen's Botanic House – a multi-level dining venue hidden amongst the trees.





