5km bubble from Bankstown
Photograph: 2KM

Sydneysiders can only travel 5km from home to exercise or shop: here's how to calculate your bubble

Stay within this 5km bubble for exercise and essential shopping

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Sydneysiders can now only allowed to do outdoor exercise or shop for essentials within a 5km radius of home, as the city struggles to get on top of the Delta variant. Those exercising outside can only exercise with one other person, and both people must stay within 10km of their homes. 

But how do you find out how far that is? Where there's a web connection, there's a way. KM From Home is a website created by developer Dave Bolger when movement restrictions were introduced in his home country of Ireland back in March 2020. Luckily, KM From Home works across the world, meaning you can use the simple tool to work out exactly how far 10km is from your home.

All you have to do is type in your address (or let the website automatically see your device location) and the site will show you a 5km radius from your home address – you can also adjust the tool to show other size increments. Try the tool for yourself here

However, that does not mean you should be running all over your 5km bubble. People found to be breaking the 5km bubble can be issued an on-the-spot infringement fine of $5000.

Need a pick-me-up? Order takeaway or delivery from one of these brilliant places.

