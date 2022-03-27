Sydneysiders will be able to travel on public transport for free for 12 days in April

Now, this is what we call one hell of an apology. To make amends for the sudden closure of the entire rail network across Metro Sydney for one day in February, which left tens of thousands of commuters unexpectedly stranded, the NSW government will be making public transport across its entire network free for 12 consecutive days from April 14, right in time for the Easter holidays and Anzac Day.

While it was only the rail network that was impacted by the day-long closure of the rail network, which was shut down by the government-run Transport NSW in response to planned industrial action by the rail union, every mode of transport in the PT network will be fare free during the 12 days of gratis travel, including trains, the light rail, buses and ferries, not including privately operated ferries. However, the airport rail line will not be included in the freebies, and point-to-point bus services will also still be charged.

Check out these great ferry rides you'll be able to ride for free.