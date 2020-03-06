The best ferry trips in Sydney

Sydney's love affair with the crushed sapphire expanse of the harbour dates back many thousands of years to when the Gadigal people of central Sydney paddled their canoes around the bays, into the coves and across the open seas in search of fish or en route to ceremonial sites or neighbouring settlements.

Today, the ferry is a mainstay of the Sydney public transport lanscape and one of the best ways to explore the harbour. With views made for gawking at, our city is stunning at all its angles - but the ferry is an easy alternative to ram-packed tours and accordingly hiked prices. Ferry routes fan out in multiple directions – from the main hub of Circular Quay to west up the Parramatta River, north to Manly and far east to Watsons Bay. These scenic trips will give you plenty of time to gaze in awe, and then to dawdle over to picturesque spots and linger at pretty picnic points once you're on shore: from Sydney's harbour islands and to some stunning lighthouses. Where will you end up?

In most cases, to glide along the water you'll need the all-purpose public transport Opal card. These days, you can even tap on with a contactless credit or debit card. These trips will let you in on splendid views and Looking for more fun once the skipper cries land ho? Check out these unmissable attractions around the city.

