Taronga Zoo now has a dedicated 24/7 livestream of its adorable penguins

If you’ve been feeling way too much ‘AHHHH’ recently, you might be in need of a little more ‘awwwww’ in your life, and it just so happens that Taronga Zoo’s latest livestream has that in spades. Watch as the 49 adorable Little and Fiordland penguins in the zoo's Great Southern Oceans display gracefully glide underwater or waddle by the pool’s edge. Best of all, it's absolutely free to view.

You can access the zoo’s dedicated penguin cam 24/7, day or night, whenever you need an aquatic avian distraction from the tough times we’re going through right now. If penguins ain’t your jam, Taronga has a bunch of other wild watching available via Taronga TV, which offers digital access to the zoo’s animal attractions while the park is closed to the public.

