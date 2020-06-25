Ten-cent wings are back for one glorious Monday in July

It's like Christmas for chicken lovers, with the biggest bargain in the Sydney snack game back for national wing day, a very real and not-at-all-made-up day of celebration imported from Buffalo, New York in the United States – the birthplace of the deep-fried hot wing. On Monday 29 July, you can once again get your hands on ten-cent wings for the entire day from El Camino Cantina, Munich Brauhaus, the Argyle, plus all Bavarian restaurants and Beerhaüs locations across Sydney. The catch is that you must purchase a drink to access your allotment of 20 wings per drink (that's $2 for a whole lot of chicken).

If you like the burn you can also order wing roulette at El Camino, where two out of twenty wings are marinated in 'face-melter' sauce, which we hope means it's scoring big numbers on the Scoville scale and not making you look like Arnold Ernst Toht from the Raiders of the Lost Ark (you know which scene we mean).

They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but this is pretty darn close, and with limited capacities at dine-in venues across the state still in place, you'll want to book El Camino here and other Rockpool venues here to bag your spot.

