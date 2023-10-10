The 10 most popular National Parks in NSW have been revealed and a heap of them are right here in Sydney

These beautiful spots are the most visited National Parks in the state

When it comes to things New South Wales does really well, you have to include beaches and national parks, right? So if you like getting out for some bush-bashing, you might be interested in a the findings of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service 2022 Park Visitor Survey, which has revealed the top most visited national parks across our beaut state.

Turns out the Blue Mountains National Park is the most popular park – around 6.4 million tourists headed there in the last 12-month reporting period.

The second most visited park is closer to home for Sydneysiders – it's the Royal National Park, just south of Sydney, where about 5 million people visited to take some of the most spectacular coastal walks in the world.

Photograph: Destination NSW/Daniel Tran

In third spot: the famed Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, just north of the CBD. This sacred Aboriginal land has long been a favourite visit for Sydney folk and tourists alike, and in the reporting period, 4.4 million people visited the area.

Here's the full top 10 most visited National Parks:

Photograph: National Parks Service | Lane Cove National Park

Are there some you haven't explored yet? Add them to your weekend bucket list.

Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney's Royal National Park.