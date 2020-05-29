The ultimate guide to Sydney's Royal National Park

Visit this little piece of paradise situated just outside of the city

Sydney's Royal National Park is less than an hour's drive from the CBD, yet so many Sydneysiders haven't stepped foot in the pristine 15,091 hectares of bushland that lines the coast south of Sydney. Whether you want to swim, trek, picnic, swim, bike ride, swim or just GTFO of Sydney for the day, the Royal National Park will provide an outdoors, adventure-filled day out.

For details on where to find parking and what facilities are currently open, please visit the NSW National Parks website.

