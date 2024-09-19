Since its launch in Australia in 2012, Airbnb has undeniably changed the way we travel – opening up the doors to privately-owned beach houses, hilltop cabins and sky-high city apartments that were once only accessible to a lucky few. This week, Airbnb announced its very best stays in Australia for 2024, and three of the top ten are from right here in NSW.

Want to take a little daydream tour with us? Here they are:

Best Design Stay in Australia: Palm Pavilion, Church Point

Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb

Topping the list of Best Design Stays in Australia is a wildly-beautiful rainforest house on Sydney's Northern Beaches. The award-winning architectural masterpiece is hidden between palm trees on the edge of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. With floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the forest inside and flood the house with light, it’s a home that you won’t want to leave – with a palm-flanked outdoor pool and a long outdoor table for lunches that roll into night.

When making the case for this stay as the number one Design Stay in Australia, Airbnb judge Sarah Huang explains: “This tree house property is an absolute gem and standing among the rainforest looks incredible! The outdoor pool next to the forest provides a serene and refreshing escape. The views of the rainforest are breathtaking, and the modern design of the rooms, kitchen and bathroom, complete with a bathtub, makes for a luxurious stay. This blend of nature and contemporary comfort makes the property exceptional.”

Best Family Friendly Stay in Australia: Yo Caba Caba, Bogangar



Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb



Joining Palm Pavilion on the list of NSW winners is a huge 10-guest house in the north-eastern coastal town of Bogangar, which claimed the title of Best Family Friendly Stay in Australia. The colourful seven-bed home is an ode to the pastel-hued hotels of Palm Springs – with an open-plan kitchen space that’s made for family lunches, and a sprawling outdoor space opening onto a resort-style pool. Its location, within walking distance of the beach, local cafés and shops and fun child-friendy touches were what scored it the top place on the list of Australia’s top Family-Friendly Stays, with judge Susan Wheeldon describing Yo Caba Caba as “the perfect setting for both relaxation and fun-filled gatherings”.



Best Nature Stay in Australia: Serendip “Shack” Glamping, Bermagui

Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb



Further south, in the dreamy beach town of Bermagui, you’ll find the best nature stay in Australia for 2024: a magical shack on the banks of the pristine Wallaga Lake. With an outdoor hot tub overlooking the lake and sunrise views from the queen-sized bed, the rustic shack manages to walk the line between luxurious and down-to-earth, with Judge Sarah Huang describing the setting as “perfect…a truly natural experience.”



You can check out the full list of Airbnb’s Best Aussie Stays for 2024 over here.



