After releasing their list of Australia’s favourite stays back in October, Airbnb has just released a list of their two million most-loved homes as chosen by guests. Thankfully, one of the top ten isn’t far from home – with this Mudgee cabin featuring on the top ten hotlist.

Gawthorne’s Hut, an off grid hut on a historic rural property, has been recognised as one of the world’s most-loved Airbnbs alongside a 200-year-old house in the Japanese countryside, a desert spa house in the Yucca Valley and a Georgian Home in West London.

The architecturally designed building was chosen as Airbnb's Most Unique Stay in 2021, and is loved by guests for its award-winning design, rural, lakeside location and outdoor fire pit.

Based on its popularity, the globally acclaimed Mudgee property is pretty booked up for the next while. If you can’t wait that long to get into the New South Wales countryside, our pick of the best glamping sites in and around Sydney is here to help.

