The Book of Mormon has just made it a hell of a lot easier to score $40 tickets

If you're a musical theatre fan in Sydney, you probably already know that The Book of Mormon runs a $40 ticket lottery for every performance. It's a ballot system where you rock up to the theatre two hours before each performance, put your name down and hope it's called out.

But what if you don't live or work anywhere near the Sydney Lyric and can't justify travelling in just for the chance that you might get lucky?

The producers have finally launched an online lottery to help you out, and you can enter from anywhere you can find an internet connection. Entries will open every Wednesday at noon, and all you have to do is enter your details here and select the performances you're available to attend.

There's only one pair of tickets available for every performance through the online lottery, so you should probably start collecting four leaf clovers now. And we'd still recommend the in-person lottery, as you'll stand a much better chance. May the odds be ever in your favour.

Read our review of the Sydney season of The Book of Mormon and check out our hit-list of the biggest musicals heading to Sydney.