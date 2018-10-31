The CBD is getting a buzzy new food court featuring Andy Bowdy pastries

The redevelopment of Haymarket has already delivered us buzzy new snack gems like the CBD Edition Coffee Roasters and Marrickville Pork Roll on Steam Mill Lane. Come 2019, and your dining options will increase by a baker's dozen, with the announcement of the new food court for Darling Square in the Kengo Kuma designed building, the Exchange. The food court will occupy the ground floor, joining new City of Sydney library, childcare facilities and a proposed rooftop retail space on the fifth floor.

The Maker's Dozen food precinct will feature 12 outlets that cover everything from breakfast right through to dinner and dessert, with the 13th venue slated to be the new Golden Century that will open on the mezzanine level.

So far they've only announced six vendors for the new eating hub, but they're strong offerings right out of the box. Bar Ume is collaborating with Banksii to create a Japanese pasta restaurant called Pasta Wafu. They'll be serving Japanese twists on Italian classics.

Exciting news is that Andy Bowdy's excellent Enmore bakery cafe, Saga, is opening a second venue so you can score a sweet treat whenever your fervour for admin is flagging. Sonoma are bringing their giant miche loaves and pastries to the mix, alongside Mr Bao Buns and Marrickville's quality independent bottle shop, Bucket Boys.

The food court will have seating for 400 people at both indoor and outdoor communal tables, but given the calibre of the first lot of vendors, those will likely be hard won seats come lunchtime in the city.

Maker’s Dozen opens in 2019 in Darling Square, Haymarket 2000.

Need a quick bite now? The 50 best cheap eats in Sydney should help.