Revealed: The cheapest (and most expensive) days to fly from Sydney this holiday season

In case you missed the Santa-themed decorations filling the supermarket shelves, the holiday season is fast approaching, and if you’re planning on heading to Sydney Airport to travel interstate or overseas, you’ll want to read this before booking. We’ve been alerted to the cheapest and most expensive days to book flights over the festive period – and it could save you hundreds of dollars.

Travel insurance company Compare the Market used Skyscanner to gather data on one-way fares from Australia’s three biggest airports to major cities nationwide. The results found that flights out of Sydney were on average cheapest between December 3rd and 5th, and again from December 10th to 13th. During this time, you can save up to $71 on flights from Sydney to Brisbane, with major savings on most domestic routes out of and into the Harbour City.

Compared to last year – when the best deals were between December 11th and 17th – this year’s cheapest flights have shifted even earlier in December. Could this be your cue to clock off a week early and dip into that annual leave? We think yes!

If you’re hoping to avoid those Christmas price hikes, the researchers also revealed the most expensive days to book a one-way ticket in Australia. Unsurprisingly, the priciest days to fly fall just before Christmas, from December 20th to 22nd, or right after, from December 26th to 29th.

During this peak period, flights from Sydney to Perth can cost you more than $300 – which is realistically the price of a fancy hotel stay. We’ll let you decide how to spend those hard-earned dollars (but we’ll also leave our guide to the best hotels in Perth right here).

The good news is that compared to last year, domestic flight prices from Sydney have dropped over the Christmas period by an average of 6.1 per cent. Looks like Santa’s really looking out for us this year.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.





RECOMMENDED:

And these are the best NSW destinations for a beach holiday.