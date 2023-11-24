Sydney
plane in the sky
Photograph: Supplied | Cameron Casey | Pexels

The cheapest and most expensive days to fly from Sydney in December have been revealed

Flying a day or so earlier this holiday season could save Sydneysiders hundreds of dollars

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you’re planning on heading to Sydney Airport to travel interstate or overseas, you’ll want to read this before booking.

Research from Compare the Market has revealed the most expensive (and the cheapest) days to fly – and it turns out you could be saving big just by changing the day you jump on a plane. Italy, anyone?

The findings show that the most expensive day to fly internationally from Sydney is December 16, so it might be wise to cash in those extra days of leave and fly a few days earlier to save yourself some holiday money. If you’re heading interstate, the most expensive days to fly from Sydney to other major Australian cities are December 23 and December 22 – consider jetting early or staying in Sydney for an extra day to cash in on our festive activities.

Unsurprisingly, flying into the Emerald City for NYE will cost a pretty penny, with December 30 being the most expensive day to fly from Brisbane or Melbourne to Sydney. If you’re keen to ring in 2024 in Sydney, you’ll want to arrive a few days earlier to avoid the surcharge.

Compare the Market’s research found a sweet spot between December 11 and December 17 – these are the December dates that flying between Australia’s major cities is the most affordable. The findings show that the difference between the cheapest and most expensive flights stands at around $300 – meaning altering the dates of your holiday could pay for at least one exceptional dinner on either side of the runway (if you're in Sydney, take a look at our best restaurants guide here).

You know what to do.


RECOMMENDED:

Heads up: You’re about to start getting texts from Sydney Trains

Sydney is the 4th most expensive city in the world to retire in (you'll be surprised which city topped us)

Testing under Sydney Harbour has proved new metro trains can travel at 100kmh (twice the speed of regular trains)

