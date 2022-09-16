Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A tropical beach with white sand and bright blue water
Photograph: Supplied

The Cook Islands have lifted all travel restrictions

The tropical paradise is open for business

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

If pure white beaches, sparkling turquoise waters and tropical rainforests are your idea of a good time, you’re in luck. The paradise overlords in the Cook Islands have just announced the permanent lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions, signalling a brand-new jump forward for the glorious island nation. Hoorah! 

The lifting of all vaccination requirements for travel and entry to the islands are the final removal of restrictions for the country, reverting travel conditions back to those far and distant days of the pre-pandemic. After a tough few years of Covid-induced closure, the Cook Islands are ready for business, with this opening-up the final step in what has been a long two years of isolation. 

A tropical beach with white sand and bright blue water
Photograph: Supplied

Now, all ye holiday-makers can sunbathe, waterfall-chase and snorkel through colourful tropical reefs like it’s 2018 (aka, when all the *unpleasantness* was just a twinkle in the edge of the sky), with it announced that extra flights have been added from late October for all the keen Kiwis and Aussies who are long overdue for a pristine island vacay. 

Now, all you’ve gotta do is grab your best reef-safe sunscreen, book in that leave, and buy a lovely broad-brimmed hat. Your Cook Islands adventure awaits. 

Can't make it to the Cook Islands just yet? Hit up one of these wildly gorgeous NSW beaches instead.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.