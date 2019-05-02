The Cure announce a fifth and final show at Sydney Opera House

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Cure’s seminal album Disintegration, the Sydney Opera House has today announced a fifth and final Vivid Live show for the British rock band. The band’s exclusive Vivid Live Disintegration shows received a flood of fans eager to get tickets via the Opera House’s ballot back in February – and tickets to the first four shows moved quickly. The final show will take place on Thursday May 30 – and, in a present to all those who missed out on tickets, it’ll also be live streamed to audiences at home around the world.

So how do you get tickets to the final gig? If you were a keen bean back in February but missed out on the ballot, you’ll be automatically entered into this new ballot draw for the Thursday night show. Successful ballot entrants, chosen at random, will be notified from 9am on Friday May 3. Otherwise, sorry, too late.

OK, how do I watch the live stream? The live stream, which will be directed by British filmmaker Nick Wickham, will be available to view on-demand (for a limited time) from 8pm AEST on May 30. You’ll find it at the Opera House’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

