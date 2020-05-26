The Golden Age Cinema has launched a streaming service

If there’s one cinema that our cinephile hearts are yearning to return to, it’s that swanky, art deco basement gem in Surry Hills – the Golden Age Cinema and Bar. While they’ve done what they can to bring the joys of their candy bar snacks and cocktails into our locked-down lives by launching an online delivery service called Bottle Rocket, what we're truly missing is the Golden Age team’s handpicked program of interesting, off-beat films.

If hiring out the entire cinema with nine mates is not on the cards for you (and yes, you can now do that under current regulations), you now have another option. The Golden Age has launched Movie Night, a curated cinema streaming platform that they’re calling “the femme fatale, the leading man, and the sassy best friend all in one” – sign us up, right? But don't worry, this isn't just another subscription service to add to the list.

You can rent individual movies and documentaries from a fine tuned collection that is being added to every week, with titles starting at $4.99. There’s European adventures like the romantic slow-burn hit Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Australian stories like the darkly comic Judy & Punch, American indies like the Robert Pattinson fronted thriller Good Time, and a whole lot of fashion-centric docos including the celebration of the ageless ability to serve a look, Advanced Style.

Dim the lights, put on some popcorn (or order in your gourmet movie snacks), and head to the website to get browsing for tonight’s cinematic experience.

