Croissant in front of a pride flag
Photograph: Supplied

The Golden Gaytime-flavoured, rainbow croissant is back in town

Just in time for Mardi Gras

Divya Venkataraman
This town usually gets a lot of visitors around Mardi Gras, but this one might just be the sweetest. 

Sweet-centric Alexandria bakery Textbook Boulangerie Patisserie is releasing a limited-edition version of their hugely popular rainbow croissant just in time to celebrate the biggest, most colourful party on Sydney's calendar. Like last year, it's bringing back the Golden Gaytime flavour: think flaky pastry filled with rainbow chocolate nibs and lashings of caramel, smushed together with a layer of rich cream and toffee nuggets. 

Crafted by veteran pastry chef John Ralley, Textbook's croissants have gained something of a cult following across Sydney, so rest assured it isn't just some gimmick. These guys are serious pastry aficionados, and it shows. We'll take our pride buttery, flaky and filled with chantilly cream, thanks. 

You can get your hands on one of these bad boys all weekend (until they sell out). 

Still figuring out your Mardi Gras game plan? Check out our tips for how to make the most out of your Mardi Gras night.

