The Hills are getting a snacktacular new food court

Thursday July 26 2018

It's fair to say that the CBD is the unquestionable king of Sydney food courts (they've got Westfield, Gateway, Dixon St, Chifley Level 1 and Eating World, just to name a few). But for everyone in Sydney's North West, your snack potential index is about to rise a few notches with the announcement of 14 new vendors at the revamped Castle Towers. 

This hub of tasty fun is called the Piazza, and will feature outlets of Betty's Burgers for classic cheeseburger action and frozen custard soft serve; PappaRich for when you're craving laksa and roti; Gami Chicken for Korean fried chicken; the Bavarian for craft beers and schnitzel; and Tella Balls Dessert Bar. There's also going to be a sake bar, a place for dumplings and a Japanese grillhouse. Plus, you can embrace some retro party times at Holey Moley's 18-hole mini golf course, Strike's 10-lane bowling alley, try out an escape room and do karaoke.

That's a whole lot of eats and entertainment rocking the suburbs. 

The Piazza at Castle Tower Shopping Centre opens in August 2018.

