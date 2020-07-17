The man behind Black Star Pastry has launched a new range of take-home baked goods

In conjunction with the Italian restauranteurs at Salts Meats Cheese, Christopher Thé, founder of Black Star Pastry and the strawberry watermelon cake that broke the internet, has launched a whole new range of baked good perfects for slathering a dollop of butter over on a chilly July morning.

Handmade in small batches, Thé is creating fluffy sourdough English muffins and naturally leavened sourdough crumpets, with single-origin flour sourced from the hinterland of northern New South Wales. You won't find any pesky preservative in there either, because the batches are made fresh each weekend. Plus, you can pick them up on your trip to the supermarket – all of Thé's products are available at your local Harris Farm.

The gourmet food product range, pioneered by Salts Meats Cheese, is called 'This is Us', and also features a range of hand-stretched pizza bases ready for you to pop in the oven on a night when nothing else will do. Check out Thé's full range here.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

