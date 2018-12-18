If you want to win a Sydney Theatre Award for 2018, your best shot is to have been part of a show at Sydney Theatre Company. The country's biggest theatre company is always a major player in the local awards, but it's absolutely blitzed the competition this year.

For the first time ever, all four of the nominees for Best Mainstage Production are STC shows: Blackie Blackie Brown, The Harp in the South, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Saint Joan. That's a major coup for the company's artistic director, Kip Williams, who programmed his first full season in 2018. He's also nominated twice for Best Direction of a Mainstage Production (for Harp and Arturo Ui) against Imara Savage (Saint Joan) and Leticia Cáceres (random).

Things are a bit more evenly spread in the independent theatre categories, which features work from across Sydney's indie theatres: The Flick, Metamorphoses, Stupid Fucking Bird and There Will Be A Climax. Vying for Best Production of a Musical are three productions from Hayes Theatre Co (Cry-Baby, In The Heights and The View UpStairs) and commercial hit The Book of Mormon. Altogether, 49 different productions have scored nominations.

Read our reviews of the shows that scored the most nominations:

The Harp in the South - 11 nominations

Cry-Baby - 9 nominations

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - 9 nominations

In The Heights - 8 nominations

Who votes for the Sydney Theatre Awards? Time Out's national arts and culture editor Ben Neutze is on the panel, alongside regular critic Cassie Tongue. The other members are: Elissa Blake (Audrey Journal), Jason Blake (Audrey Journal), Deborah Jones (The Australian), Jo Litson (Limelight), John McCallum (The Australian), Joyce Morgan (Sydney Morning Herald), John Shand (Sydney Morning Herald) Diana Simmonds (Stagenoise) and Suzy Wrong (Suzy Goes See).

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Seymour Centre on January 21. See the full nominations list below and take a look at our picks of the top 10 shows of 2018.

BEST MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Blackie Blackie Brown (Sydney Theatre Company)

The Harp in the South (Sydney Theatre Company)

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Sydney Theatre Company)

Saint Joan (Sydney Theatre Company)

BEST INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

The Flick (Outhouse Theatre Company in association with Seymour Centre)

Metamorphoses (Apocalypse Theatre Company in association with Red Line Productions)

Stupid Fucking Bird (New Theatre)

There Will Be A Climax (Red Line Productions in partnership with NIDA)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Leticia Cáceres (random)

Imara Savage (Saint Joan)

Kip Williams (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

Kip Williams (The Harp in the South)

BEST DIRECTION OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Craig Baldwin (The Flick)

Alexander Berlage (There Will Be A Climax)

Dino Dimitriadis (Metamorphoses)

Warwick Doddrell (Stupid Fucking Bird)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Claire Lovering (The Feather in the Web)

Zahra Newman (random)

Sarah Snook (Saint Joan)

Megan Wilding (Blackie Blackie Brown)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Jimi Bani (My Name is Jimi)

Jack Finsterer (The Harp in the South)

Yalin Ozucelik (The Norman Conquests)

Hugo Weaving (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Gabrielle Scawthorn (Ironbound)

Ella Scott-Lynch (King of Pigs)

Nikki Shiels (They Divided the Sky)

Bishanyia Vincent (Nell Gwynn)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Justin Amankwah (The Flick)

Mansoor Noor (Stupid Fucking Bird)

Jeremy Waters (The Flick)

Elijah Williams (The Rolling Stone)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Kate Box (Top Girls)

Julie Forsyth (Accidental Death of an Anarchist)

Michelle Lim Davidson (The Feather in the Web)

Contessa Treffone (The Harp in the South)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Mitchell Butel (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

Ash Flanders (Blackie Blackie Brown)

Colin Moody (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

Guy Simon (The Harp in the South)

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Morgan Maguire (Home Invasion)

Wendy Mocke (Moby Dick)

Annie Stafford (Stupid Fucking Bird)

Kaitlyn Thor (Stupid Fucking Bird)

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Simon Burke (Strangers in Between)

Damon Manns (The Rolling Stone)

Mandela Mathia (The Rolling Stone)

Christopher Stollery (Ear to the Edge of Time)

BEST STAGE DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Robert Cousins (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

David Fleischer (The Harp in the South)

Elizabeth Gadsby, Oh Yeah Wow and Verity Hampson (Blackie Blackie Brown)

Jonathon Oxlade (Accidental Death of an Anarchist)

BEST STAGE DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Jonathan Hindmarsh (Metamorphoses)

Isabel Hudson (Cry-Baby)

Isabel Hudson (The View UpStairs)

Maya Keys (The Wolves)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Alice Babidge (A Cheery Soul)

James Browne (Josephine Wants to Dance)

Renée Mulder (The Harp in the South)

Renée Mulder (Top Girls)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Mason Browne (Cry-Baby)

Elizabeth Franklin (In the Heights)

Nicholas Fry (There Will Be A Climax)

Jonathan Hindmarsh (Metamorphoses)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Damien Cooper (Top Girls)

Verity Hampson (Blackie Blackie Brown)

Nick Schlieper (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

Nick Schlieper (The Harp in the South)

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Benjamin Brockman (Metamorphoses)

Martin Kinnane (The Flick)

Trent Suidgeest (Darlinghurst Nights)

Trent Suidgeest (The View UpStairs)

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

Nate Edmondson (The Harp in the South)

Stefan Gregory (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

Max Lyandvert (Saint Joan)

Jethro Woodward (Sami in Paradise)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OF A MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION

William Barton (The Long Forgotten Dream)

Stefan Gregory (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui)

The Sweats (The Harp in the South)

Clemence Williams (A Cheery Soul)

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF AN INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION

Nate Edmondson (The Flick)

Ben Pierpoint (Metamorphoses)

Ben Pierpont and Mary Rapp (Stupid Fucking Bird)

Clemence Williams (The Wolves)

BEST NEW AUSTRALIAN WORK

The Almighty Sometimes (Kendall Feaver)

Blackie Blackie Brown (Nakkiah Lui)

The Feather in the Web (Nick Coyle)

The Harp in the South (Kate Mulvany)

Kill Climate Deniers (David Finnigan)

The Sugar House (Alana Valentine)

BEST NEWCOMER

Marty Alix (In the Heights)

Justin Amankwah (The Flick)

Damon Manns (The Rolling Stone)

Grace Truman (Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam)

Nadia Zwecker (The Wolves)

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Book of Mormon (Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost)

Cry-Baby (LPD in association with Hayes Theatre Co)

In the Heights (Blue Saint Productions in association with Hayes Theatre Co)

The View UpStairs (Invisible Wall Productions and Sugary Rum productions in association with Hayes Theatre Co)

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Alexander Berlage (Cry-Baby)

Luke Joslin (In the Heights)

Lee Lewis (Darlinghurst Nights)

Shaun Rennie (The View UpStairs)

JUDITH JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Tina Arena (Evita)

Caitlin Berry (She Loves Me)

Loren Hunter (Evie May)

Ashleigh Rubenach (Cry-Baby)

JUDITH JOHNSON AWARD FOR BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ryan Gonzalez (In the Heights)

Ryan Gonzalez (Jersey Boys)

Justin Smith (Darlinghurst Nights)

Rowan Witt (She Loves Me)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Beth Daly (Cry-Baby)

Laura Murphy (Cry-Baby)

Zahra Newman (The Book of Mormon)

Bishanyia Vincent (Evie May)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Marty Alix (In the Heights)

Joel Granger (She Loves Me)

Jay James-Moody (She Loves Me)

Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon)

BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lucy Bermingham (In the Heights)

Geoffrey Castles (Aspects of Love)

Nicholas Griffin (Cry-Baby)

Max Lambert (Darlinghurst Nights)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY IN A MUSICAL

Leslie Bell (She Loves Me)

Amy Campbell (In the Heights)

Madison Lee (The Wild Party)

Cameron Mitchell (Cry-Baby)

BEST CABARET PRODUCTION

Bosom Buddies (Nancye Hayes and Todd McKenney)

Meow Meow’s Pandemonium

Since Ali Died (Omar Musa)

BEST PRODUCTION FOR CHILDREN OR YOUNG PEOPLE

Alice in Wonderland (Sydney Festival)

Charlie Pilgrim (atyp)

Josephine Wants to Dance (Monkey Baa)

The Wider Earth (Queensland Theatre and Dead Puppet Society)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

To be announced at the Awards ceremony