The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay is up for sale for $175 million

One of Sydney's greatest and most historic pubs is up for sale for the first time in over 50 years. The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay, famous for its fairy light-covered, 80-year-old English oak tree, beer garden, and general good times, will pass hands from the Thomas family by expressions of interest over $175 million. Now's your chance for that business pitch to Dad, you guys.

For 135 years the pub has held a special place in many Sydneysiders' hearts, from the regulars who frequent daily to school leavers getting their first jobs and families looking for a peaceful place to have a pint on a sunny afternoon. Time Out readers proved their love of the hotel when it took out the 2021 People's Choice for favourite pub in Sydney.

The Thomas family’s ownership of the hotel commenced in 1975 when David 'Taffy' Thomas acquired the leasehold interest in the hotel, who then passed the pub onto his son Andrew. In the half-century since acquiring the 2,188-square-metre property, the family has lovingly and meticulously upgraded elements of the hotel while keeping the bones of the art deco building intact.

