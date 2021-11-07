These are the winners in the Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards

By Time Out in association with American Express

The results are in for our people’s choice awards for Sydney venues – now it’s time to go out and support them

We shortlisted our favourites, Sydney voted, and now we’re ready to reveal the results.

Produced in partnership with American Express, the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are a reader-voted celebration of our favourite venues designed to help kickstart the reopening of Sydney.

Host Matt Okine announced the winners in an online ceremony on Monday November 8.

The categories span both ‘IN’ (to recognise the venues that have stayed open with pivots, deliveries and initiatives under lockdown) and ‘OUT’ (to salute our favourites, the places we just can’t wait to get back into as soon as we can).

Below, find the complete list of nominees – including a few that were added because they scored significant write-in votes from Time Out readers. The ultimate winners have been highlighted, but you’re all winners to us.



We're proud to partner on the Revive Awards with American Express, whose Shop Small campaign supports small businesses that make Sydney great.

'STAYING IN’ AWARDS:

Favourite Pub or Bar Doing Takeaway Tap Beers

Favourite Restaurant Reinvention

Favourite Sandwich Joint

Favourite Cocktail Delivery

Favourite Overall Booze Delivery

Favourite Dessert Delivery

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Casual Gems

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining

Community Spirit Award

‘GOING OUT’ AWARDS:

Favourite New Opening (Restaurant, Café or Bar)

Favourite Pub

Favourite Cocktail Bar

Favourite Rooftop

Favourite Coffee

Favourite Wine Bar

Favourite Bottomless Brunch

Favourite Casual Dining Restaurant

Favourite Fine Dining Restaurant

All of our winners receive a marketing package from Time Out to help them revive and thrive through 2022 – a total of $90,000 worth of publicity shared between the 18 winners.

Thanks for voting Sydney and we’ll see you out at some of your favourite venues soon.

Always remember to check in, socially distance and follow the latest safety guidelines when visiting Sydney’s bars and restaurants.