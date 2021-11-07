Sydney
Illustration: Time Out

These are the winners in the Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards

The results are in for our people’s choice awards for Sydney venues – now it’s time to go out and support them

By Time Out in association with American Express
We shortlisted our favourites, Sydney voted, and now we’re ready to reveal the results.  

Produced in partnership with American Express, the Time Out Bar & Restaurant Revive Awards are a reader-voted celebration of our favourite venues designed to help kickstart the reopening of Sydney. 

Host Matt Okine announced the winners in an online ceremony on Monday November 8.

The categories span both ‘IN’ (to recognise the venues that have stayed open with pivots, deliveries and initiatives under lockdown) and ‘OUT’ (to salute our favourites, the places we just can’t wait to get back into as soon as we can). 

Below, find the complete list of nominees – including a few that were added because they scored significant write-in votes from Time Out readers. The ultimate winners have been highlighted, but you’re all winners to us.

We're proud to partner on the Revive Awards with American Express, whose Shop Small campaign supports small businesses that make Sydney great. 

'STAYING IN’ AWARDS:

Favourite Pub or Bar Doing Takeaway Tap Beers 

Bald Rock Hotel

Bar Copo

Basement Brewhouse

Bitter Phew

Bucketty's Brewing Co

Cat and Fiddle

The Henson

The Glebe Hotel

Oxford Tavern

Redfern Surf Club

Riverside Brewing

Rocks Brewing Co

The Sailor Bar & Kitchen

The Stuffed Beaver

The Taphouse WINNER!

The Tudor

White Cockatoo Hotel

Favourite Restaurant Reinvention

Arthur To-Go

Bar Positano Italian Produce Store

Bart Mart

Buen Taco by QBF

Catering by Kepos

Chebbo's Burgers Trailer

Dear Sainte Eloise finish-at-home menus

GetFish from Sydney Fish Markets

Mr Niland at Home

Poly/Ester Provisions

Rising Sun Workshop Ramen @ Home kit

Royally Baked

Sixpenny General Store WINNER!

Favourite Sandwich Joint

Bar Positano

Brooklyn Boy Bagels WINNER!

Continental Deli

Dutch Smuggler

Good Ways Deli

Harvey's Hot Sandwiches

Hong Ha Bakery

Humble

Lombardo Café Deli

Lucchitti N & T Delicatessen & Liquor Store

Lucky Pickle

Malibu Sandwiches

Marrickville Pork Roll  


Mensch Bagels

Mrs Palmer Sandwich

Saga

Sandoitchi

South Dowling Sandwiches

Favourite Cocktail Delivery

Brix

Burrow Bar

Cocktail Porter

Continental Deli

Dulcie's

Foreign Return

Gin Lane

Golden Gully

In Situ & the Cumberland

Jacoby's

Maybe Sammy

Old Mate's Place

PS40

Re-

Redfern Surf Club

The Rio Summer Hill

Tequila Mockingbird WINNER!

Vernon's Bar (One Penny Red)

Favourite Overall Booze Delivery

Archie Rose WINNER!

Brewquets

Craft Cartel

DRNKS

Earl's & Jacoby's Built to Spill

Notwasted

Old Mate's Place

P&V Wine & Liquor Merchants

Redfern Surf Club

The Rio Summer Hill

Where's Nick

Whisky Loot

Favourite Dessert Delivery

15cm Japanese-Style Burnt Basque Cheeecakes

Abla Pastries and Café baklava

Baked by Blonde Butler OTT Brownies Slabs

Bigg & Thicc cookies

Black Star Pastry

Black Velvet Cupcakes

Butter Boy cookie dough

Donut Papi donuts

Grumpy Donuts WINNER!

Javi Bakes retro frosted cakes with uplifting messages

Kerbside Creamery Cheesecake on a Stick

La Maison Cookies massive oozy chocolate chip cookies

La Pav pavlovas

Messina Delivery

Nutie Donuts Iso Treat Box

Pretty Bites DIY cookie art

Tokyo Lamington

 

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Casual Gems

Butter Ramen Club at Home

Chefs Gallery

Chin Chin Make Me Feed Me

Dear Sainte Eloise

The Duke of Clarence

FoodSt

Fabbrica

Henrietta

Ho Jiak WINNER!

Kickin'Inn

LP's Quality Meats Barbecue Box

Porcine x Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barbecue Box

Rosa Cienfuegos

Sydney Cebu Lechon

Rising Sun Workshop Ramen @ Home kit

Torotoro DIY Frozen Ramen Packs

Favourite At-Home Restaurant Experience – Fine Dining

Albertos Lounge

The Apollo

Bastardo x Porteno

Café Paci at Home

Catalina at Home

Cirrus

Ezra

Firedoor Fireshop

Foreign Return

Hartsyard

Hubert WINNER!

Lankan Filling Station

Monopole

Neil Perry at Home

Nomad

Nour

One Penny Red at Home

The Pacific Club at Home

Sean's

Sokyo

Stanbuli

Community Spirit Award

Burrow Bar & neighbours' care packages of meals, fresh fruit and drinks

Chin Chin's 500 free meals per day and discounts for frontline workers WINNER!

Colombo Social's PlateItForward

Door Knock's food packs for out-of-work hospo staff

Hawke's Brewing Co's Jab for a Slab

The Oxford Tavern, Old Fitz & Duke of Enmore's free meals and a shot of whisky for out-of-work hospo staff

Sagra's free meals for anyone who cannot afford one

Sneaky Possum's free burgers, poke bowls, margis salads and smashed hash

Young Henrys Free Schooners

‘GOING OUT’ AWARDS:     

 Favourite New Opening (Restaurant, Café or Bar)

A'Mare

Apollonia

Balsa

Bistrot 916

Café Freda's

Charcoal Fish

Dean and Nancy on 22

Fabbrica

Foreign Return

Frank Mac's

Humble

Itacate

Lilymu

Lucky Kwong

Margaret

Nobu

Pepito's WINNER!

Porcine

Re-

Soulmate Coffee

Valentinas

Westwood

Favourite Pub

Albion Hotel, Parramatta

The Courthouse

The Cricketers Arms

Duke of Clarence

The Duke of Enmore

The Erko

The Forresters

Friend in Hand

Harbord Hotel

Hero of Waterloo

The Imperial

The Landsdowne

The Longueville Hotel

The Lord Dudley

Macquarie Hotel, Liverpool

The Oaks WINNER!

The Old Fitz

Public House Petersham

Royal Albert Hotel

Royal Cricketer's Arms, Prospect

Welcome Hotel

Favourite Cocktail Bar

Bar 83

The Barber Shop

Baxter Inn

Cantina OK!

Charlie Parker's

The Cumberland

Double Deuce Lounge

Dulcie's

Earl's Juke Joint

Eileen's Bar

Fortunate Son

Jangling Jacks

The Lobo

Maybe Sammy WINNER!

Old Mate's Place

Papa Gede's

PS40

Re-

Since I Left You

Stanley's

Stitch

The Wild Rover

 

Favourite Rooftop

The Colombian

East Village

The Glenmore

Hotel Steyne

Hotel Sweeney's

The Imperial

Light Brigade

 

Nick and Nora's

Old Mate's Place WINNER!

Slim's Rooftop

Smoke

SoCal

Untied

Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel

Zephyr

Favourite Coffee

Artificer

Barrel One

Blackwood Pantry

Circa Espresso

Edition Roasters

Goliath Coffee Roasters

Henri Marc

Mecca

Old Gold

Ona

The Old Boy

Paramount

Reformatory Caffeine Lab

Republic Bakery

Sample

Single O WINNER!

Soulmate

Stitch Coffee

Two Chaps

Favourite Wine Bar

10 William Street

Annata

Bartolo Wine Room

Bistro Clementine

Bibo

Coogee Wine Room

Dear Sainte Eloise

Dolphin Wine Room

Fix Wine Bar and Kitchen

Love, Tilly Devine WINNER!

Monopole

P&V Paddington

Poly

Tapavino

Where's Nick

The Wine Library

Wyno X Bodega

Favourite Bottomless Brunch

Baby Coffee Co

Bartolo Wine Room

Bopp and Tone

Dead Ringer

Misfits

Nour

Prince of York

Rocker Bondi

Royal Hotel

Untied

The Winery WINNER!

Favourite Casual Dining Restaurant

Bastardo

Bella Brutta WINNER!

Chaco Bar

Chatkazz

Comeco Foods

Emma's Snack Bar

Harvey's Hot Sandwiches

Henrietta

Ho Jiak

Jimmy's Falafel

Pizza Fritta

Sang by Mabasa

Tamaleria and Mexican Deli

Yan Restaurant

Favourite Fine Dining Restaurant

Aria

Automata

Bennelong

Bentley

Café Paci

Ester

Firedoor

Fred's

The Gidley

Hubert

Icebergs

Lankan Filling Station

Lumi

Nomad

Nour

Pilu at Freshwater WINNER!

Quay

Sean's

St Peter

Stanbuli

All of our winners receive a marketing package from Time Out to help them revive and thrive through 2022 – a total of $90,000 worth of publicity shared between the 18 winners.

Thanks for voting Sydney and we’ll see you out at some of your favourite venues soon.  

Always remember to check in, socially distance and follow the latest safety guidelines when visiting Sydney’s bars and restaurants.

