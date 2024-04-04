Here’s everything you need to know about spotting the rare 2024 C12P/Pons-Brooks in Sydney and NSW

If the popularity of stargazing escapes in NSW is anything to go by, Sydneysiders love a good astronomy moment, and this is one you won’t want to miss. In the early hours of Monday, April 22, a super rare celestial event will grace the skies above Sydney. At triple the size of Mount Everest, the Devil’s Comet (officially known as C12/P Pons-Brooks) will be visible to the human eye for the first time in more than seven decades – and it won’t be swinging by the sun again until 2095.

To make the most of the experience, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Devil’s Comet; like what it is, when it's happening and how to see it from Sydney.

What is the Devil’s Comet?

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks was officially discovered on July 12, 1812 by French astronomer Jean-Louis Pons, but records show it may have been first observed by Chinese astronomers in the early 1300s.

Although officially named 12P/Pons-Brooks, the celestial body is more commonly referred to as Devil Comet due to its resemblance to a horned tail. This is understood to be the result of cryo-volcanic eruptions of millions of tonnes of ice that happen as it heats up near the sun. When viewed at the right angle, these tails of gas, dust and ice appear as devil horns.

When will the Devil’s Comet be visible from Sydney or NSW?

The Devil’s Comet will be visible in Australia for a brief time before sunrise on Monday, April 22. Early risers should be able to see the comet without equipment, however, a pair of binoculars or a telescope is recommended for the best viewing experience.

Experienced stargazers will be able to observe the comet over the following weeks using advanced telescopes, as the comet approaches the sun before moving back into the distant parts of the solar system.

The Devil’s Comet has been observable in the Northern Hemisphere with telescopes since mid-March, but could not be seen in Southern Hemisphere skies due to its position below the horizon.

Where can I see the 2024 Devil’s Comet in Sydney or NSW?

The Devil’s Comet should be visible in skies across Australia, particularly in areas with limited light pollution. Look for Venus – the incredibly bright white star in the morning sky – and the Devil’s Comet should appear somewhere in the line between the sun and Venus.

Note: Jupiter generally appears in the same section of the sky at this time of the year, so try not to confuse the two. You should be able to spot the difference, as the Devil’s Comet will be more dim and fuzzy, compared to the bright and sharp Jupiter.

When is the next Devil’s Comet?

The next time a Devil’s Comet will grace the skies over Sydney is 2095 – that’s 71 years away, to be precise.

