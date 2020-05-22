The Public House Petersham has transformed into a bottle shop and takeaway joint

While the ritual of ducking down to the pub for a freshly pulled pint and a parmy has been sorely missed by many, those who call the Public House Petersham their local have a little more cause to miss it. There’s a reason why this place draws in people from across town and took out the gong for Best Pub in the 2020 Time Out Bar Awards.

Fortunately, you can now bring a little bit of that Public House magic home (or perhaps to the park) with you – and no, we’re not talking about Gizmo, the resident pub cat. The PHP is opening its doors and firing up the pizza oven for takeaways, so from Wednesday, May 27, you can grab a wood-fired pizza and beer in their own jars and growlers. The pub is being converted into an interactive bottle shop space, where guests can peruse the ‘aisles’ to experience natural wine samples and a range of local craft beers with particular focus on supporting local breweries in the Marrickville area.

PHP’s own nano-brewery, Small Batch Brewery, is still furiously fermenting in the car park thanks to the crafty connoisseurs from Batch Brewing Company, maintaining the reputation as a destination for craft beer fanatics with experimental new flavours. On the food side, in addition to gourmet pizzas – with highlights including the mushroom, eggplant, charred cabbage pizza and the pepperoni, tomato, red onion and mozzarella – on Sundays they’re chucking a coal-roasted lamb from the spit, or serving up a succulent porchetta for lunch.

The whole experience is designed to be 'Covid safe', with a limited number of guests allowed in at any time, and you can even order ahead at phptakeaway.com.au. While we daydream of sinking beers in that sprawling courtyard with friendliest local dogs, this new mode of operation for PHP should just scratch the itch.

