Thanks to these legends, your plans to catch a film this weekend can still go ahead

Did you have big plans to head to your local cinema soon? Don’t get too upset at the choc top block. You can still get the popcorn popping.

The Randwick Ritz has been running an on-demand film service for a while now, but in light of our current lockdown sitch, they're hosting a special lockdown sale with more than 20 major movies available to stream for just $3.

That includes huge blockbusters like Tenet and Joker, as well as all-time classics like Citizen Kane and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. If you’re in geek mode, make like a furry footed hobbit and smash the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy (perfect lockdown binge fodder).

Horror fans can indulge in the even more freaky director’s cut of Midsommar, or spook yourself out with The Vigil and The Conjuring. If you really want to lean into lockdown, they also have the all too relevant 2011 film Contagion. If you don't mind paying a little bit extra, there are heaps more films you can rent or buy via the streaming service too (including director Le Isaac Chung’s acclaimed, Oscar-winning Minari, which you can rent for just short of $7).

The film sale has been specifically set up for the lockdowns here and the three sister venues in Melbourne. It’s the first time since May 2020 that all four cinemas have been closed due to lockdowns, with the Lido, Cameo, Classic joining the Ritz in helping you enjoy that unforgettable cinema experience while at home.

You can check out the Ritz offering here.