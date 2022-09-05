Sydney
Ritz Cinema, Randwick
Photograph: Supplied/Ritz Cinema, Randwick

The Ritz Cinema is offering a week of $5 tickets and memberships

Head to Randwick for the cheapest movie tickets in town

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher
If you like the idea of catching up on the latest blockbuster flicks for less than the price of one of your monthly streaming subscriptions, and slightly less than most takeaway coffees you’ll find in Sydney, then we have good news for you. That stylish, Art Deco beauty, the Ritz Cinema in Randwick is reducing ticket prices for all regular sessions to only $5 for one whole week. From the first session on Thursday, September 8 to the last session on Wednesday, September 14, that’s just five dollarydoos a ticket. 

The Ritz Cinema is also providing annual Movie Club memberships for only $5 over the week of September 8-14. Movie Club membership entitles the holder to a $1 ticket on sign-up and renewal, cheap movie tickets for two year-round, and special access to advance movie club screenings. Cinema lovers can start booking their $5 tickets from today (Monday, September 5) either online or directly from the box office. Reduced ticket prices apply to all regular sessions but aren't valid for any special events, sneak previews, advance screenings or retrospective titles.

This special limited-time offer gives audiences the chance to catch-up on blockbuster hits for under a quarter of the price of a standard ticket, including Nope, the latest horror movie from master director Jordan Peele, the Brad Pitt-starring action thrill-ride Bullet Train, Tom Cruise's box office smash Top Gun: Maverick, and Baz Lurhmann's latest lavish spectacle Elvis. Other great films currently in cinemas include Emma Thompson's sex-positive comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande; the unbelievable documentary on the fiery love between two volcanologists Fire of Love; George Miller's follow-up to Mad Max: Fury Road, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba and Sydney’s own sign-wielding ray of sunshine Danny Lim; critically acclaimed Irish coming-of-age drama The Quiet Girl, and many more.

Head to the Ritz website to start lining up your pick of popcorn flicks. FYI, the $5 tickets are also flying at Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas, Classic Cinemas and Cameo Cinemas. 

In honour of this heritage-listed cinema’s 85th birthday this year, the Ritz has also undergone a massive surrealist-inspired renovation and will be adding three new screens to the existing six screens this year. While not covered by the $5 deal, it's also worth checking out the Ritz 85 film series. The cinema is screening 85 classic films over 85 days.

Want more? Check out the best cinemas in Sydney.

