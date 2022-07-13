Sydney
Bunnings sausage sizzle
Photograph: Flickr/Alpha

The sangas at the Bunnings sausage sizzle just got more expensive by a whole flippin’ dollar

Is nothing sacred any more?

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
It seems the inflation crisis truly takes no prisoners. For the first time in 15 years, that most wholesome of Aussie eats, the humble Bunning’s sausage sanga, is going up in price, from $2.50 to $3.50 – a whopping 40 per cent hike. The price increase comes into effect from July 23 in response to feedback from the community groups the beloved sausage sizzle supports. 

Because of the increased cost of goods, the revenue the B-sizz was pulling in just wasn’t enough to meet the financial burdens faced by local charities. What won’t change, however, is that every cent raised by Bunnings will continue to go to the not-for-profits it supports, so don’t be too salty with the fine folks cooking up the snags when you find yourself fishing around your pockets for another gold coin.

Hungry for a next-level sanga? These are the very best sandwiches in Sydney.

