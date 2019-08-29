The Spice Girls won't be coming to Australia next year after all

Fans of the Spice Girls will recall the dark day back in May 1998, when Geri Halliwell left the legendary girl band, as a moment of pop culture infamy. Now, seemingly not content with ditching the group just once, Geri has again walked out on her fellow bandmates, essentially killing off any hope of the Spice Girls’ much anticipated Australian debut in February next year.

At the close of a packed performance at London’s Wembley Stadium in June, Mel B thrilled Aussie Spice Girl tragics by announcing the Spice World tour’s Australian performances in early 2020. However, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) withdrew from the performances this week saying she didn’t need the money. Mel B, aka Scary Spice, was forced to concede that she had prematurely announced the band’s Australian dates before all four members had agreed to perform.

‘90s us is devo, and we're sure ‘90s you is too.

Looking for some live music? Check out these gig pubs, music venues and band rooms around Sydney.