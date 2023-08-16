This popular Sydney beach will be closed this summer

If you know someone who lives in Vaucluse, it might be time to check on them, because their favourite beach is gonna be out of action for awhile yet. Shark Beach, the popular shark-netted swimming spot that sits on the edge of the grassy reserve of Nielsen Park, has been closed since demolition of the beach’s seawall began in March 2022. The seawall had to be rebuilt since it was heavily damaged in 2016 by floodwaters. Despite initial intentions for the swimming spot to be re-opened 18 months on from the project’s beginning (which would be right about now), the construction of the new seawall is now expected to be finished in February 2024 at the earliest.

The process came to a halt earlier this year while new contractors were being sourced, and the reconstruction of the wall didn't start back up again until May. Along the way it’s also fallen victim to a number of other setbacks, including severe weather conditions and the discovery of asbestos in the old structure.

While the beach may be able to open in February at earliest, the surrounding promenade and landscape won’t be beautified until at least April 2024.

Currently the whole beach, sand and all, is closed off to the public. You can still stroll along the Hermitage Foreshore Walk for amazing views of Sydney Harbour, but you might have to take a little detour through Nielsen Park.

In the meantime, we’re crossing our fingers that we can catch the last few rays of summer sun at Shark Beach – which actually clocked in at Number 16 on our ranked guide to the best beaches in Sydney.

