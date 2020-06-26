There's a new, sticky-sweet bake-at-home Messina dessert in town

First there was the cookie pie, then there was the reinvention of the cookie pie, and now, say hello to the new dessert designed to have your home smelling like the inside of a cinnamon scroll: Messina's latest invention, the sticky snail.

The sticky snail hooks onto a similar concept to a pain au raisin – except it's made of fluffy, soft brioche, and you'll need to pop it in the oven for 15-20 minutes for that just-baked glow. Plus, the big bonus? No pesky raisins. Everything that looks like a chocolate chip is most definitely a chocolate chip.

Filled with custard and finished with a malted caramel sauce, there's not a lot that this sweet and sticky bake-at-home dessert doesn't go with. Our recommendation, though? Warm slippers, a mug of tea and possibly a merrily crackling fire. Grab some gelato to scoop on top of your sticky snail for the ultimate combination, too – the sticky snail on its own is $20, but you'll get some sweet discounts when you order a tub or two alongside it.



You can order online from Monday, June 29 for pick-up from July 3 - July 5. Get cracking.

Until then? Keep busy with the best things to do this weekend.











Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story