There's an OzHarvest café where your daily coffee does good

National food rescue charity OzHarvest does great work reducing food waste and using it to feed people in need. They do it by running a rescued food market in Kensington where people can pay what they can and also donate supplies. They also deliver food to charitable organisations, host events in their headquarters in Alexandria and raise awareness around food waste. And now they're making your daily caffeine habit a way to contribute to the greater good.

OzHarvest have popped up inside Gratia, the social enterprise café on Bourke Street and together they are raising funds for OzHarvest. All profits from the pop-up, which runs until mid-September, will be going to OzHarvest. Given that each dollar raised represents two meals for someone in need, that's a whole lot of help that can be garnered from each oder of avocado toast and coffee you make.

Staying true to their zero-watse ethos, the menu will feature rescued food, like in the baby pancakes that are topped with a banana curd made from over ripe bananas and egg yolks that they get from Black Star Pastry. The whites are used in their famous watermelon cake, and the yolks are saved from the bin and turned into a silky, rich topping. Your avo toast is being jazzed up with a pesto made from reclaimed bagged salad, they're pickling watermelon rind and leftover stems for sambos, and old bread is getting a new lease on life as a fried poori-style flatbread served with dahl, smoked yoghurt and baked eggs. Even orange peels are being saved for marmalade for toast.

All you need to do is make tracks to 372 Bourke Street for your café fix and you'll be contributing to social and environmental good, plus eating something delicious. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The OzHarvest Café by Gratia is open Wed-Sun 8am-3pm.

