These are the fastest-selling suburbs in Sydney according to property experts

Thanks to Sydney’s housing market being the second-most unaffordable in the world, buying a house in the Harbour City isn’t easy. But selling a house here can be pretty darn challenging too, which is why it’s interesting to learn where Sydneysiders are having the cruisiest time shifting their abodes. While the average Aussie home is on the market for 30 days, houses in some Sydney suburbs take less than two weeks to sell. Intrigued? Read on.

To determine the fastest-selling suburbs in Sydney, the people from MortgageBroker.com.au took a look at sales data to work out where the average sale time was the smallest. Two suburbs shared the top spot as Sydney’s fastest-selling suburb: the north shore suburb of Normanhurst, and Dean Park, which is in Sydney’s west.

The average house in Normanhurst costs $1,928,000, while the average house in Dean Park costs $950,000. Despite the disparate median house prices in these two suburbs, the average time it takes to sell a house here is the same – with the average house in both areas on the market for just 13 days. According to the Mortgage Broker team, the safe communities of these leafy suburbs make them both attractive to families and solo homeowners alike – making demand in the areas high.



The next suburb on the list of fastest-selling suburbs in Sydney was Birrong, where the average market time for a home was 17 days. Here, the median house price sits at $1,330,000 – just below the current Sydney average house price of $1.6 million. This south-west Sydney suburb’s excellent public spaces have been credited with its popularity.



Nearby Wetherill Park is another Sydney suburb where shifting your listing should be a little easier, with homes listed for an average of 18 days. According to data from Mortgage Broker’s research, each house on the market in Wetherill Park has an average pool of 132 interested buyers.



Next on the list is western Sydney’s North St Mary’s, where the average house costs $820,000 (around half the Sydney average house price), and is generally snapped up in 19 days.

The fastest-selling suburbs in Sydney are:

Normanhurst (13 days) & Dean Park (13 days) Birrong (17 days) Wetherill Park (18 days) North St Mary's (19 days)

